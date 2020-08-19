SI.com
76ers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Game 2

Justin Grasso

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers' 2020 NBA Playoffs journey resumes as they take on the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the first round. Heading into the series, the Sixers were underdogs as they placed in the sixth seed, three seeds behind Boston.

Although they put up a decent fight to keep the game close, in the end, the Sixers failed to come out on top as an overload of turnovers, and a lack of Joel Embiid touches caused the 76ers to fall behind a game against Boston.

Since the loss on Monday night, the Sixers have acknowledged what they need to do better in order to have a chance to win. While Philly will benefit from facing a now Gordon Hayward-less team, they will still have their hands full playing against Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kemba Walker.

Therefore, Brett Brown plans to tweak a few things in relation to rotations in order to find more favorable matchups on the defensive side of the ball. Plan on tuning in to watch Game 2 of the 76ers versus Celtics series? Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's game!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Game 2

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Time: 6:30 PM EST.

Location: The Field House

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT

Celtics TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Boston, TNT

76ers Stream: Click Here

Celtics Stream: Click Here

Odds

Line: 76ers +4.5

Moneyline: 76ers +145, Celtics -4.5

O/U: 215

*All Odds are Provided by The Action Network

