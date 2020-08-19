76ers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Game 2
Justin Grasso
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers' 2020 NBA Playoffs journey resumes as they take on the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the first round. Heading into the series, the Sixers were underdogs as they placed in the sixth seed, three seeds behind Boston.
Although they put up a decent fight to keep the game close, in the end, the Sixers failed to come out on top as an overload of turnovers, and a lack of Joel Embiid touches caused the 76ers to fall behind a game against Boston.
Since the loss on Monday night, the Sixers have acknowledged what they need to do better in order to have a chance to win. While Philly will benefit from facing a now Gordon Hayward-less team, they will still have their hands full playing against Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kemba Walker.
Therefore, Brett Brown plans to tweak a few things in relation to rotations in order to find more favorable matchups on the defensive side of the ball. Plan on tuning in to watch Game 2 of the 76ers versus Celtics series? Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's game!
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Game 2
Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Time: 6:30 PM EST.
Location: The Field House
How to Watch
76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT
Celtics TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Boston, TNT
76ers Stream: Click Here
Celtics Stream: Click Here
Odds
Line: 76ers +4.5
Moneyline: 76ers +145, Celtics -4.5
O/U: 215