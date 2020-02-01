All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers vs. Celtics: Kemba Walker Ruled Out for Saturday Night

Justin Grasso

A four-game road trip for the Philadelphia 76ers resumes on Saturday night in Boston. For the second and final time during the regular season, the Sixers will go to war with the Celtics to attempt a clean sweep for the first time since the early 2000s.

Over the last few years, the Sixers have had a hard time defeating the Celtics consistently. But this season, Philly has been the superior opponent during head to head matchups with the C's, despite being ranked below them in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Celtics have the home-court advantage this Saturday night as they attempt to go 1-3 against the Sixers this season, but Boston will have to try and do it without one of their star players in the mix.

Recently, Celtics' point guard, Kemba Walker, has been dealing with soreness in his knee. Although he played on Thursday night against the Warriors, Boston listed the star as questionable on their Friday night injury report.

After further evaluation on Saturday morning, the Celtics decided to take the safe route with their veteran and rule him out against the 76ers and beyond. For Boston, that's a major blow to their starting lineup.

While Walker has struggled to help his team defeat the 76ers this season, he has been far from the reason as to why they haven't come out on top victorious. With the Celtics, Walker has managed to average 22.3 points-per-game when playing the Sixers.

During their last meeting back in early January, Walker scored a team-high of 26 points in their loss against the Sixers. There's no telling how significant the loss of Walker will be against Philly for the fourth and final outing, but based on the numbers, it sure seems like the 76ers will have an advantage in this one.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
jammyk
jammyk

You can watch it with brve browser only, so here it is, works like a charm

Video137263 – Directory
Video137263 – Directory
brave.directory

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Al Horford Will Play vs. Celtics in Boston for First Time Since Leaving

Philadelphia 76ers big man Al Horford will have the opportunity to play in against the Celtics in Boston for the first time since leaving.

Justin Grasso

by

Sailingdoc

76ers vs. Celtics Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds and More

The Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Boston to take on the Celtics for the final time this season.

Justin Grasso

by

jammyk

76ers' Brett Brown Shocked Matisse Thybulle Didn't Get 2020 Rising Stars Nod

76ers head coach Brett Brown admitted he was shocked that his rookie, Matisse Thybulle, did not make the 2020 NBA Rising Stars Game.

Justin Grasso

NBA Trade Rumors: Prices on Covington, Rose Too High for 76ers

The 76ers have had their eyes on Robert Covington and Derrick Rose lately. However, it sounds like the price tags are set too high for Philly to make a deal.

Justin Grasso

Matisse Thybulle's Agent Put Rookie in Tough Spot After 2020 Rising Stars Snub

After getting left out of the 2020 Rising Stars game, 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle saw his agent put out an interesting statement on the coaches who snubbed him.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Celtics: Boston Lists Kemba Walker as Questionable for Saturday

The Boston Celtics have added Kemba Walkers to the injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

NBA Trade Rumors: 76ers Still Interested in Pistons' Langston Galloway

According to a report, the Philadelphia 76ers still have interest in Pistons guard, Langston Galloway.

Justin Grasso

2020 Rising Stars Game: Matisse Thybulle Experiences First NBA Snub

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle has received his first taste of an NBA snub as it is reported he has not been chosen for the 2020 Rising Stars Game.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Road Struggles Continue as They Fall to the Hawks on Thursday

The 76ers took another loss on the road Thursday. This time, it was to the struggling Atlanta Hawks.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Named NBA All-Star For Second Straight Season

Philadelphia 76ers third-year veteran Ben Simmons has been named an NBA All-Star for the second-straight season.

Justin Grasso