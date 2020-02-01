76ers vs. Celtics: Kemba Walker Ruled Out for Saturday Night

A four-game road trip for the Philadelphia 76ers resumes on Saturday night in Boston. For the second and final time during the regular season, the Sixers will go to war with the Celtics to attempt a clean sweep for the first time since the early 2000s.

Over the last few years, the Sixers have had a hard time defeating the Celtics consistently. But this season, Philly has been the superior opponent during head to head matchups with the C's, despite being ranked below them in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Celtics have the home-court advantage this Saturday night as they attempt to go 1-3 against the Sixers this season, but Boston will have to try and do it without one of their star players in the mix.

Recently, Celtics' point guard, Kemba Walker, has been dealing with soreness in his knee. Although he played on Thursday night against the Warriors, Boston listed the star as questionable on their Friday night injury report.

After further evaluation on Saturday morning, the Celtics decided to take the safe route with their veteran and rule him out against the 76ers and beyond. For Boston, that's a major blow to their starting lineup.

While Walker has struggled to help his team defeat the 76ers this season, he has been far from the reason as to why they haven't come out on top victorious. With the Celtics, Walker has managed to average 22.3 points-per-game when playing the Sixers.

During their last meeting back in early January, Walker scored a team-high of 26 points in their loss against the Sixers. There's no telling how significant the loss of Walker will be against Philly for the fourth and final outing, but based on the numbers, it sure seems like the 76ers will have an advantage in this one.

