For the final time this regular season, the Philadelphia 76ers will take on their rivals, the Boston Celtics. During previous seasons, the Sixers have had their hands full when playing against the Celtics. The last time the Sixers defeated Boston more than two times in a single year was back in 2013-2014.

Before the new season tipped-off, the Sixers have lost six out of eight games to Boston dating back to the 2017 season. This year, however, has been a much different story. The Sixers and the Celtics opened up the 2019-2020 schedule with a meeting in South Philly.

While both teams had different pieces with players shaking off the rust, the Sixers took advantage and picked up their first win of the year against Boston. The second meeting would come months later in Celtic territory, and the story wasn't really different. Once again, Philly took down the Celtics, except for this time it was in Boston.

In early January, Boston returned to Philly for the second and final time this year. Considering the Sixers were heading into their first game without Joel Embiid, who dominated Boston during the previous outing, it seemed like the Celtics were in a prime position to pick up their first win against Philly this season.

GAME INFORMATION

Game Time: February 1st, 2020, 8:30 pm ET.

Location: TD Garden

TV: ABC

Stream: ABC GO, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA League Pass

Odds: The Sixers are underdogs at +2.5 via The Action Network

That's not how it went down, though. Like many teams around the NBA, the Celtics struggled to pick up a win in front of a tough Philly crowd. At this point, the Sixers won the series against Boston. Now, they are looking for a clean sweep on Saturday night.

Although Philly has Joel Embiid back in the mix, the Sixers are going to be without their starting shooting guard Josh Richardson, who dominated the Celtics during their last meeting. The good news for Philly is that Embiid played well on the road against the Celtics back in December. However, that doesn't mean history is guaranteed to repeat itself.

It comes as no secret the Sixers struggle on the road more often than not. With a losing record of 9-16, Philly still hasn't found a solution to their woes when playing away from home. Just the other night, the Sixers traveled to meet with the Atlanta Hawks, and they took a terrible loss to one of the league's worst teams.

Whether they can bounce back against a revengeful Celtics team or not will remain to be seen. Considering Boston currently possesses the third seed in the East, the Sixers could really use a win on Saturday as they need to keep up with those in front. If not, they will just continue to dig themselves a deeper hole as the second half of the season progresses.