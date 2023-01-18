76ers vs. Clippers: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers are set to battle it out for the second and final time this season on Tuesday night. Except for this time around, the Clippers will host the Sixers in Los Angeles at Crytpo.com Arena.
Tuesday’s game isn’t Philadelphia’s first rodeo in LA this season. Just two nights ago, the Sixers played at Cyrpto.com Arena to take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. At the time, the Sixers were coming off of a one-point victory against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.
Although Philadelphia’s Sunday night matchup also went down to the wire in a similar fashion, the Sixers mirrored their success by locking down on the defensive end while leading by one point and preventing the Lakers from getting a final go-ahead basket near the buzzer.
On a two-game win streak, the Sixers will look to try and continue climbing the Eastern Conference ranks on Tuesday. The matchup marks the second time the Sixers and the Clippers will battle it out this season.
Key Game Notes
- Sixers are on a two-game win streak
- Sixers are 10-9 when playing on the road this season
- Sixers have won seven of their last ten games
- Clippers are 13-10 when playing at home this season
- Clippers have won just three of their last ten games this season
- Sixers are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games
- The total has gone over in seven of the Sixers’ last eight games
- Clippers are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games
- The total has gone under in five of the Clippers’ last seven games
Injury Report
76ers
Julian Champagnie - OUT
Louis King - OUT
Clippers
Brandon Boston Jr. - OUT
Moussa Diabate - OUT
Luka Kennard - OUT
Jason Preston - OUT
John Wall - OUT
Paul George - QUESTIONABLE
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -1.5
Moneyline: PHI -118, LAC +100
Total O/U:
Prediction
Spread: Sixers -1.5
Moneyline: PHI -118
Total O/U: 222.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook