76ers vs. Clippers: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Clippers battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers are set to battle it out for the second and final time this season on Tuesday night. Except for this time around, the Clippers will host the Sixers in Los Angeles at Crytpo.com Arena.

Tuesday’s game isn’t Philadelphia’s first rodeo in LA this season. Just two nights ago, the Sixers played at Cyrpto.com Arena to take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. At the time, the Sixers were coming off of a one-point victory against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Although Philadelphia’s Sunday night matchup also went down to the wire in a similar fashion, the Sixers mirrored their success by locking down on the defensive end while leading by one point and preventing the Lakers from getting a final go-ahead basket near the buzzer.

On a two-game win streak, the Sixers will look to try and continue climbing the Eastern Conference ranks on Tuesday. The matchup marks the second time the Sixers and the Clippers will battle it out this season.

Key Game Notes

Sixers are on a two-game win streak

Sixers are 10-9 when playing on the road this season

Sixers have won seven of their last ten games

Clippers are 13-10 when playing at home this season

Clippers have won just three of their last ten games this season

Sixers are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games

The total has gone over in seven of the Sixers’ last eight games

Clippers are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games

The total has gone under in five of the Clippers’ last seven games

Injury Report

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Louis King - OUT

Clippers

Brandon Boston Jr. - OUT

Moussa Diabate - OUT

Luka Kennard - OUT

Jason Preston - OUT

John Wall - OUT

Paul George - QUESTIONABLE

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -118, LAC +100

Total O/U:

Prediction

Spread: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -118

Total O/U: 222.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook