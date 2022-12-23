Doc Rivers Reacts to 76ers' Recent Win Streak

At the beginning of the season, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that his team simply wasn’t ready to win yet. While he mentioned they could pick up victories here and there, a notable win streak wasn’t attainable until the roster started to click.

Here in late December, it might be safe to say the Sixers are getting there. As the Sixers opened up a seven-game homestand on December 9 against the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia was coming off a third-straight loss.

By defeating the Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, and Sacramento Kings, the Sixers formed a three-game win streak for the fourth time this year. For the first time this season, the Sixers exceeded three wins in a row and are building their best win streak of the season currently.

“We’re playing better,” said Doc Rivers. “We really are. As I said before the game, we have a lot of work to do. We’ve got Tyrese [Maxey] coming back sooner rather than later, I hope. That will be another guy we have to reintegrate back in and get our rhythm back.”

As the 76ers are getting healthier, they are getting more comfortable and finding success. With a win against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, the Sixers expanded their win streak to six games.

“We’re doing a lot of good things,” Rivers continued. “A lot of good things on both ends of the floor. Offensively, we know where to cut, and we know where to space. When we need a basket, our guys know where to go. So, there’s a lot of good things.”

On Friday, the Sixers will wrap up the homestand with their toughest matchup of the stretch as they host the Los Angeles Clippers. Although the Sixers will continue to roll without the third-year guard Tyrese Maxey, the team is healthy outside of the guard’s absence.

