76ers vs. Clippers: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers closed out a homestand this week on Monday night with an upset win over the Miami Heat. Not only did the Sixers head into that matchup on the second night of a back-to-back, but they also faced the Eastern Conference’s top seed without two of their top stars.

Joel Embiid, who’s been battling back soreness for over a week, finally got a night off. Meanwhile, James Harden was held out for precautionary reasons as the Sixers continued to monitor the situation with his hamstring.

Without Embiid and Harden, the Sixers stepped up and took care of business on their home court and picked up a big win after a disappointing loss in the previous game. After taking care of business in South Philly, the Sixers hit the road to begin a trip out West.

On Wednesday night, the Sixers and the Lakers matched up for the second and final time this year. Similar to the Sixers’ situation on Monday, the Lakers had two of their top stars out as LeBron James, and Anthony Davis weren’t on the floor.

Although Los Angeles put up a much better fight against the Sixers this time around, they didn’t have the star power to complete a comeback and protect their court. Therefore, the Sixers picked up their second-straight win with a victory over Los Angeles.

Now, the Sixers will return to Crypto.com Arena on Friday night, looking to make it three wins in a row with a game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Earlier in the season, the Clippers turned a 40-point performance by Joel Embiid into a shocking loss for the Sixers.

Philadelphia will be out for revenge on Friday night as they want to keep the ball rolling and potentially improve their spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Key Game Notes Sixers are 6-4 in their last ten games Sixers are currently on a two-game win streak On the road, the Sixers are 24-11 this year Clippers are 20-15 when playing at home this year Clippers have lost four-straight games In their last ten games, the Clippers are 3-7 The total has gone over in seven of the Sixers’ last eight road games Clippers are 0-4 against the spread in their last four games Injury Report Clippers Brandon Boston - Doubtful Robert Covington - Questionable Paul George - Out Kawhi Leonard - Out Norman Powell - Out Jason Preston - Out Jay Scrubbier - Out 76ers Charles Bassey - Out Myles Powell - Out Jaden Springer - Out Game Odds Spread: Sixers -5.5 Moneyline: PHI -213, LAC +175 Total O/U: 218.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction *Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.