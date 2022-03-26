Skip to main content
76ers vs. Clippers: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers closed out a homestand this week on Monday night with an upset win over the Miami Heat. Not only did the Sixers head into that matchup on the second night of a back-to-back, but they also faced the Eastern Conference’s top seed without two of their top stars.

Joel Embiid, who’s been battling back soreness for over a week, finally got a night off. Meanwhile, James Harden was held out for precautionary reasons as the Sixers continued to monitor the situation with his hamstring.

Without Embiid and Harden, the Sixers stepped up and took care of business on their home court and picked up a big win after a disappointing loss in the previous game. After taking care of business in South Philly, the Sixers hit the road to begin a trip out West.

On Wednesday night, the Sixers and the Lakers matched up for the second and final time this year. Similar to the Sixers’ situation on Monday, the Lakers had two of their top stars out as LeBron James, and Anthony Davis weren’t on the floor.

Although Los Angeles put up a much better fight against the Sixers this time around, they didn’t have the star power to complete a comeback and protect their court. Therefore, the Sixers picked up their second-straight win with a victory over Los Angeles.

Now, the Sixers will return to Crypto.com Arena on Friday night, looking to make it three wins in a row with a game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Earlier in the season, the Clippers turned a 40-point performance by Joel Embiid into a shocking loss for the Sixers.

Philadelphia will be out for revenge on Friday night as they want to keep the ball rolling and potentially improve their spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Key Game Notes

USATSI_17542992_168388689_lowres

Sixers are 6-4 in their last ten games

Sixers are currently on a two-game win streak

On the road, the Sixers are 24-11 this year

Clippers are 20-15 when playing at home this year

Clippers have lost four-straight games

In their last ten games, the Clippers are 3-7

The total has gone over in seven of the Sixers’ last eight road games

Clippers are 0-4 against the spread in their last four games

Injury Report

USATSI_17542264_168388689_lowres (1)

Clippers

Brandon Boston - Doubtful

Robert Covington - Questionable

Paul George - Out

Kawhi Leonard - Out

Norman Powell - Out

Jason Preston - Out

Jay Scrubbier - Out

76ers

Charles Bassey - Out

Myles Powell - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Game Odds

USATSI_17542261_168388689_lowres (1)

Spread: Sixers -5.5

Moneyline: PHI -213, LAC +175

Total O/U: 218.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

NBA-2021-22-week-of-mar-21-all-philadelphia-76-ers-la-clippers-dl

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

