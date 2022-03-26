76ers vs. Clippers: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Friday
The Philadelphia 76ers closed out a homestand this week on Monday night with an upset win over the Miami Heat. Not only did the Sixers head into that matchup on the second night of a back-to-back, but they also faced the Eastern Conference’s top seed without two of their top stars.
Joel Embiid, who’s been battling back soreness for over a week, finally got a night off. Meanwhile, James Harden was held out for precautionary reasons as the Sixers continued to monitor the situation with his hamstring.
Without Embiid and Harden, the Sixers stepped up and took care of business on their home court and picked up a big win after a disappointing loss in the previous game. After taking care of business in South Philly, the Sixers hit the road to begin a trip out West.
Read More
On Wednesday night, the Sixers and the Lakers matched up for the second and final time this year. Similar to the Sixers’ situation on Monday, the Lakers had two of their top stars out as LeBron James, and Anthony Davis weren’t on the floor.
Although Los Angeles put up a much better fight against the Sixers this time around, they didn’t have the star power to complete a comeback and protect their court. Therefore, the Sixers picked up their second-straight win with a victory over Los Angeles.
Now, the Sixers will return to Crypto.com Arena on Friday night, looking to make it three wins in a row with a game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Earlier in the season, the Clippers turned a 40-point performance by Joel Embiid into a shocking loss for the Sixers.
Philadelphia will be out for revenge on Friday night as they want to keep the ball rolling and potentially improve their spot in the Eastern Conference standings.
Key Game Notes
Sixers are 6-4 in their last ten games
Sixers are currently on a two-game win streak
On the road, the Sixers are 24-11 this year
Clippers are 20-15 when playing at home this year
Clippers have lost four-straight games
In their last ten games, the Clippers are 3-7
The total has gone over in seven of the Sixers’ last eight road games
Clippers are 0-4 against the spread in their last four games
Injury Report
Clippers
Brandon Boston - Doubtful
Robert Covington - Questionable
Paul George - Out
Kawhi Leonard - Out
Norman Powell - Out
Jason Preston - Out
Jay Scrubbier - Out
76ers
Charles Bassey - Out
Myles Powell - Out
Jaden Springer - Out
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -5.5
Moneyline: PHI -213, LAC +175
Total O/U: 218.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
*Pick Submitted via TallySight
Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.