76ers vs. Clippers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Tuesday

Everything you need to know for Tuesday's matchup between the 76ers and the Clippers.

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to continue their West Coast road trip on Tuesday night. This time around, they’ll face the Los Angeles Clippers, wrapping up a two-game stretch in LA.

On Sunday night, the Sixers arrived at Cryto.com Arena coming off of a tight win over the Utah Jazz. In a game that went down to the wire, the Sixers closed out their Saturday night matchup with a one-point victory before hitting the road right away.

In Sunday’s matchup against LeBron James and the Lakers, the Sixers engaged in a similar battle, except for that time around, there was no big lead for Philadelphia in the beginning. The Sixers and the Lakers traded baskets all throughout the night.

When the game got down to the final seconds, the Sixers led by just one, and the Lakers had one last chance to get a basket and find an advantage on the scoreboard over Philadelphia. Thanks to a strong defensive play on the final possession, the Sixers managed to make it out of Cyrpto.com Arena with a win on Sunday.

Now, the Sixers will make a return to face to face the Clippers for the second and final time this season. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Clippers battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET.

Location: Crypto.com Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: TNT/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Clippers TV Broadcast: TNT

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Clippers Listen: AM 570 LA Sports

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -118, LAC +100

Total O/U: 222.5

