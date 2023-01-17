76ers vs. Clippers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Tuesday
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to continue their West Coast road trip on Tuesday night. This time around, they’ll face the Los Angeles Clippers, wrapping up a two-game stretch in LA.
On Sunday night, the Sixers arrived at Cryto.com Arena coming off of a tight win over the Utah Jazz. In a game that went down to the wire, the Sixers closed out their Saturday night matchup with a one-point victory before hitting the road right away.
In Sunday’s matchup against LeBron James and the Lakers, the Sixers engaged in a similar battle, except for that time around, there was no big lead for Philadelphia in the beginning. The Sixers and the Lakers traded baskets all throughout the night.
When the game got down to the final seconds, the Sixers led by just one, and the Lakers had one last chance to get a basket and find an advantage on the scoreboard over Philadelphia. Thanks to a strong defensive play on the final possession, the Sixers managed to make it out of Cyrpto.com Arena with a win on Sunday.
Now, the Sixers will make a return to face to face the Clippers for the second and final time this season. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Clippers battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Time: 10:00 PM ET.
Location: Crypto.com Arena
How to Watch
76ers TV Broadcast: TNT/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
Clippers TV Broadcast: TNT
76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic
Clippers Listen: AM 570 LA Sports
Live Stream: Click Here
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -1.5
Moneyline: PHI -118, LAC +100
Total O/U: 222.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook