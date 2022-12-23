76ers vs. Clippers: Will Tyrese Maxey Remain Sidelined?

With just one game standing in front of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Christmas Day matchup against the New York Knicks, many hoped to see the Sixers’ third-year guard Tyrese Maxey in action before they head out to Madison Square Garden.

Unfortunately, that won’t be the case.

With a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, the Sixers will remain shorthanded as Maxey has been ruled out for the 16th straight game on Friday.

When Maxey initially went down with a fracture in his foot, the young guard was reportedly expected to miss three-to-four weeks worth of action. Last Friday’s game against the Golden State Warriors was the four-week mark.

Following a practice session last week, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that Maxey had yet to participate in a full practice. The head coach added that it could be a couple more weeks before the young guard returns to game action.

When asked about Maxey once again ahead of the Sixers’ Wednesday night matchup against the Detroit Pistons, Rivers didn’t have anything new to add.

“Same,” said Rivers when asked about Maxey's recovery. “You know, he’s just working. I don’t think there’s an update. He’s improving, and we will see him at some point. I just don’t know when.”

Many hoped that Philadelphia’s Wednesday night matchup against the Pistons would be the return of Maxey, but the young guard wasn’t ready quite yet. The same goes for Philadelphia’s Friday night game against the Clippers.

