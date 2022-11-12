76ers vs. Hawks: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers have a busy weekend ahead of them. After getting Friday off, the Sixers are set to return to the court on Saturday night to face the Atlanta Hawks for the second time this week. After Saturday’s game, the Sixers will be back on the floor Sunday night to face the Utah Jazz.

Saturday’s game marks the second-straight matchup between the Hawks and the Sixers. On Thursday, the Sixers paid a visit to Atlanta for the first of four matchups this season. Last year, the Sixers found success against the Hawks as they defeated them in two out of three games.

Although they looked to keep the ball rolling against Atlanta this year, the Sixers struggled on the road at State Farm Arena on Thursday night.

An ugly shooting night for the Sixers resulted in the team draining just 39 percent of their field goals. From deep, the Sixers hit on just six of their 30 three-point attempts. Despite winning the turnover battle, the Sixers dropped to their seventh loss of the season on Thursday night.

With a 104-95 Hawks victory, the Sixers are once again left searching for answers this weekend as they fire up a back-to-back beginning on Saturday night.

Key Game Notes

Last season, the Sixers defeated the Hawks in two out of three games

On Thursday, the Hawks defeated the Sixers 104-95

Hawks are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games

The total has gone over in seven of the Hawks' last ten games

Hawks are 4-1 in their last five games

The total has gone under in the last eight games between the Hawks and the 76ers

Sixers are 4-8 against the spread in their last 12 games against Eastern Conference opponents

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -150, ATL +125

Total O/U: 225.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Hawks +3.5

Moneyline: PHI -150

Total O/U: UNDER 225.5