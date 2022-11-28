76ers vs. Hawks: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Hawks battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

The Philadelphia 76ers return home on Monday night following a three-game road trip. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets last Tuesday, the Sixers quickly took a trip to Charlotte to face the Hornets for the second night of a back-to-back set of games.

While the Sixers put up a good fight in the first half of the Charlotte matchup, they ran out of steam down the stretch. Eventually, the Sixers dropped their matchup against the Hornets before going into their two-game series against the Orlando Magic on the road.

Philadelphia bounced back last Friday and snagged a shorthanded win against the undermanned Magic. Two nights later, the two teams met once more with similar circumstances, as both squads missed core players due to injury.

Being shorthanded didn’t bother the Sixers one bit, though. With another excellent effort, the 76ers came out on top with a blowout 30-point victory to sweep the Magic during the two-game stretch.

With little time to fall back and rest, the Sixers are back on the floor Monday night to face the Atlanta Hawks, who are coming off a loss against the Miami Heat, which occurred on Sunday night.

Key Game Notes

Hawks have lost two-straight games

Atlanta is 4-5 when playing on the road this season

Hawks are 4-6 in their last ten games

76ers have won their last two games

In Philly, Sixers are 6-5 this season

Philly has won seven of its last ten games

Atlanta and Philly split their first two games this year

Hawks are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games

The total has gone under in four of the Hawks’ last six games

Sixers are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games

The total has gone under in eight of the Sixers’ last nine games against the Hawks

Injury Report

76ers

James Harden - OUT

Tyrese Maxey - OUT

Jaden Springer - OUT

Joel Embiid - QUESTIONABLE

Matisse Thybulle - QUESTIONABLE

PJ Tucker - PROBABLE

Hawks

Bogdan Bogdanovic - OUT

Tyrese Martin - OUT

Clint Capela - QUESTIONABLE

De'Andre Hunter - QUESTIONABLE

Jalen Johnson - QUESTIONABLE

Game Odds

Spread: 76ers -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -118, ATL +100

Total O/U: 220.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

