76ers vs. Hawks: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers return home on Monday night following a three-game road trip. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets last Tuesday, the Sixers quickly took a trip to Charlotte to face the Hornets for the second night of a back-to-back set of games.
While the Sixers put up a good fight in the first half of the Charlotte matchup, they ran out of steam down the stretch. Eventually, the Sixers dropped their matchup against the Hornets before going into their two-game series against the Orlando Magic on the road.
Philadelphia bounced back last Friday and snagged a shorthanded win against the undermanned Magic. Two nights later, the two teams met once more with similar circumstances, as both squads missed core players due to injury.
Being shorthanded didn’t bother the Sixers one bit, though. With another excellent effort, the 76ers came out on top with a blowout 30-point victory to sweep the Magic during the two-game stretch.
With little time to fall back and rest, the Sixers are back on the floor Monday night to face the Atlanta Hawks, who are coming off a loss against the Miami Heat, which occurred on Sunday night.
Key Game Notes
- Hawks have lost two-straight games
- Atlanta is 4-5 when playing on the road this season
- Hawks are 4-6 in their last ten games
- 76ers have won their last two games
- In Philly, Sixers are 6-5 this season
- Philly has won seven of its last ten games
- Atlanta and Philly split their first two games this year
- Hawks are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games
- The total has gone under in four of the Hawks’ last six games
- Sixers are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games
- The total has gone under in eight of the Sixers’ last nine games against the Hawks
Injury Report
76ers
James Harden - OUT
Tyrese Maxey - OUT
Jaden Springer - OUT
Joel Embiid - QUESTIONABLE
Matisse Thybulle - QUESTIONABLE
PJ Tucker - PROBABLE
Hawks
Bogdan Bogdanovic - OUT
Tyrese Martin - OUT
Clint Capela - QUESTIONABLE
De'Andre Hunter - QUESTIONABLE
Jalen Johnson - QUESTIONABLE
Game Odds
Spread: 76ers -1.5
Moneyline: PHI -118, ATL +100
Total O/U: 220.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: 76ers -1.5
Moneyline: PHI -118
Total O/U: 220.5