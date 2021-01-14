76ers vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Thursday Night
Back on Tuesday night, both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat were depleted as their teams had a chunk of players sitting out due to health and safety protocols related to COVID-19.
While both teams were affected, though, the Sixers were better positioned than Miami on paper as both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were cleared for action. Many anticipated a blowout in South Philly, but we got the opposite.
The shorthanded Miami Heat did an excellent job against the Sixers on Tuesday night. What looked like an eventual upset win for the Heat turned out to be a game that needed an extra five minutes of overtime to conclude with a winner.
While Miami put up a good fight, Joel Embiid came up huge and helped the Sixers come out on top with a victory. Miami will likely seek revenge on Thursday night, but the matchup doesn't get any easier for them. As both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are expected to play, Philly could also get some key players back in the mix, such as Tobias Harris and Shake Milton.
Plan on tuning in for the rematch on Thursday? Here's everything you need to know!
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat
Date: Thursday, January 14, 2021
Time: 7:00 PM EST.
Location: Wells Fargo Center
How to Watch
76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic
Heat TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Sun
Heat Listen: The Ticket 790 AM
76ers Stream: Click Here
Heat Stream: Click Here
Odds
Spread: Sixers -11.5
Moneyline: PHI -625, MIA +450
O/U: 221
*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM