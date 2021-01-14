76ers vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Thursday Night

The 76ers and the Heat will meet in South Philly on Thursday for another matchup this week.

Back on Tuesday night, both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat were depleted as their teams had a chunk of players sitting out due to health and safety protocols related to COVID-19.

While both teams were affected, though, the Sixers were better positioned than Miami on paper as both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were cleared for action. Many anticipated a blowout in South Philly, but we got the opposite.

The shorthanded Miami Heat did an excellent job against the Sixers on Tuesday night. What looked like an eventual upset win for the Heat turned out to be a game that needed an extra five minutes of overtime to conclude with a winner.

While Miami put up a good fight, Joel Embiid came up huge and helped the Sixers come out on top with a victory. Miami will likely seek revenge on Thursday night, but the matchup doesn't get any easier for them. As both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are expected to play, Philly could also get some key players back in the mix, such as Tobias Harris and Shake Milton.

Plan on tuning in for the rematch on Thursday? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

Date: Thursday, January 14, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Heat TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Sun

Heat Listen: The Ticket 790 AM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Heat Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -11.5

Moneyline: PHI -625, MIA +450

O/U: 221

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM

Pregame Reading