76ers vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Tuesday

The Philadelphia 76ers took their third-straight loss on Monday night on the road against the Atlanta Hawks. With just nine players healthy and available, the Sixers couldn't keep up with Atlanta's fast-paced scoring and found themselves waving the white flag by the third quarter and looking past the Hawks.

Now, the Sixers have a quick turnaround as they'll play another matchup less than 24 hours after their loss to the Hawks. On Tuesday night, the Sixers are set to play the Miami Heat, who are in a similar situation as Philly.

As COVID-19 tracing keeps a handful of key members of the Heat out, the Sixers will finally face a team that's nearly as shorthanded as they are if the game holds up. Bam Adebayo, Avery Bradley, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Moe Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Kendrick Nunn, and KZ Okpala have all been ruled out by Miami for Tuesday night, meaning the Heat will be down at least two starters.

The 76ers aren't in a much better situation, but they could be if the team gets back its starting point guard, Ben Simmons. Adding Simmons back into the mix with Joel Embiid at least gives the 76ers a better shot of competing against a shorthanded Miami team on Tuesday -- if the game holds up and avoids postponement.

Plan on tuning into Tuesday night's matchup? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

Date: Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Heat TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Sun

Heat Listen: The Ticket 790 AM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Heat Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -5.5

Moneyline: PHI -222, MIA +180

O/U: 209.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM

Pregame Reading