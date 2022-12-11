76ers vs. Hornets: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Hornets battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

The Philadelphia 76ers returned home on Friday night to host the Los Angeles Lakers for the first and only time this season. On a three-game losing streak, the Sixers knew they needed to bounce back in front of their home crowd.

The matchup was going well for Philly through the first three quarters. Just when the Sixers looked like they were on their way to a significant double-digit win, they started to collapse. With tons of turnovers and mistakes, the Sixers ended up allowing the Lakers to climb back and force overtime.

Fortunately for Philadelphia, the Lakers didn’t have much else to offer beyond regulation. As the Sixers dominated in overtime, they picked up their first win in four games.

The Sixers are back on the floor in South Philly on Sunday night. This time around, they’ll host the Charlotte Hornets. A few weeks back when the Sixers paid a visit to the Hornets, Philadelphia found themselves involved in an upset loss.

On Sunday, the Sixers are out for revenge as they are healthier and back on their home court this time around.

Key Game Notes

Sixers have gone 5-5 in the last ten games

Sixers are 8-5 when playing at home this season

Hornets are 3-7 in their last ten games

Hornets have lost their last four games

On the road, the Hornets are 3-10 this season

Hornets are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games

The total has gone over in four of the Hornets’ last six game

Sixers are 9-4 against the spread in their last 13 games

The total has gone over in four of the Sixers’ last six games

Injury Report

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Saben Lee - OUT

Tyrese Maxey - OUT

Georges Niang - AVAILABLE

Danuel House Jr. - OUT

Hornets

LaMelo Ball - OUT

Gordon Hayward - OUT

Cody Martin - OUT

Dennis Smith Jr. - OUT

Mark Williams - OUT

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -10.5

Moneyline: PHI -549, CHA +410

Total O/U: 219.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Sixers -10.5

Moneyline: PHI -549

Total O/U: OVER 219.5