76ers vs. Hornets: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers returned home on Friday night to host the Los Angeles Lakers for the first and only time this season. On a three-game losing streak, the Sixers knew they needed to bounce back in front of their home crowd.
The matchup was going well for Philly through the first three quarters. Just when the Sixers looked like they were on their way to a significant double-digit win, they started to collapse. With tons of turnovers and mistakes, the Sixers ended up allowing the Lakers to climb back and force overtime.
Fortunately for Philadelphia, the Lakers didn’t have much else to offer beyond regulation. As the Sixers dominated in overtime, they picked up their first win in four games.
The Sixers are back on the floor in South Philly on Sunday night. This time around, they’ll host the Charlotte Hornets. A few weeks back when the Sixers paid a visit to the Hornets, Philadelphia found themselves involved in an upset loss.
On Sunday, the Sixers are out for revenge as they are healthier and back on their home court this time around.
Key Game Notes
- Sixers have gone 5-5 in the last ten games
- Sixers are 8-5 when playing at home this season
- Hornets are 3-7 in their last ten games
- Hornets have lost their last four games
- On the road, the Hornets are 3-10 this season
- Hornets are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games
- The total has gone over in four of the Hornets’ last six game
- Sixers are 9-4 against the spread in their last 13 games
- The total has gone over in four of the Sixers’ last six games
Injury Report
76ers
Julian Champagnie - OUT
Saben Lee - OUT
Tyrese Maxey - OUT
Georges Niang - AVAILABLE
Danuel House Jr. - OUT
Hornets
LaMelo Ball - OUT
Gordon Hayward - OUT
Cody Martin - OUT
Dennis Smith Jr. - OUT
Mark Williams - OUT
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -10.5
Moneyline: PHI -549, CHA +410
Total O/U: 219.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: Sixers -10.5
Moneyline: PHI -549
Total O/U: OVER 219.5