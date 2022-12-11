76ers vs. Hornets: Could Georges Niang Return Sunday?

The Sixers could get a key bench player back in the mix when they face the Hornets on Sunday.

The Philadelphia 76ers are hoping to get even healthier soon. Earlier this week, the team got a key reinforcement as the All-Star guard James Harden returned to the floor following a 14-game absence due to a tendon strain in his foot.

Just as Harden went out, the Sixers lost one of their key bench players Georges Niang, who started dealing with foot soreness. Going into the Monday night matchup against the Houston Rockets, Niang was questionable to play.

Eventually, the Sixers ruled out the veteran forward. After taking Tuesday off, the Sixers returned to the practice court on Wednesday. While Niang got up some shots following the session, the veteran forward did not participate. The same went for Thursday’s session as well.

When the Sixers hosted the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, Niang was ruled out in advance. After playing in every matchup this year prior to Monday’s game versus Houston, Niang missed two matchups in a row.

The good news for the Sixers is that their key shooter off the bench is on pace to be back in action on Sunday when Philly hosts the Charlotte Hornets. According to the team’s injury report, Niang is listed as probable due to foot soreness.

Barring any unexpected setbacks, the Sixers should have Niang back on the floor, which is a nice boost for their bench. Over the last two games without Niang, the Sixers’ bench was outscored 83-41. The veteran’s ten points per game and 43 percent shooting from beyond the arc should be a good help on Sunday against Charlotte.

