76ers vs. Jazz: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Jazz battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor to begin a multi-game road trip out West. First up on the list is the Utah Jazz.

The last time the Sixers played the Jazz, Utah was on a bit of a roll. Despite being viewed as a rebuilding squad, the Jazz were in the Western Conference early playoff picture at the time.

Meanwhile, the Sixers were missing their starting point guard, James Harden. No Harden and an underwhelming Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris scoring night called for a phenomenal performance from the Sixers’ starting center, Joel Embiid.

At the time, Embiid checked in for a little under 37 minutes. The big man shot 19-28 from the field and scored a career-high of 59 points. Embiid’s performance helped lead the Sixers to a 105-98 victory over the Jazz in South Philly.

This time around, the Sixers are healthier. At 25-16, the Sixers remain in the postseason picture for a tough Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz have slid down the ranks in the West. Losing seven of their last ten games, the Jazz are 22-23, sitting in eighth place.

Key Game Notes

Jazz are 3-7 in their last ten games

Jazz are on a two-game win streak

When playing in Utah, the Jazz are 14-7

Sixers are 8-9 when playing on the road this season

76ers have won six of their last ten games

The total has gone over in the 76ers’ last six games

Sixers are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games against the Jazz

The total has gone over in four of the Jazz’s last five games

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -250, UTA +205

Total O/U: 233.5

All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -250

Total O/U: OVER 233.5