76ers vs. Jazz: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers found a way to bounce back this weekend after putting on a disappointing performance on Thursday night.
Following one of the Sixers’ most impressive wins of the year against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, the Sixers failed to capitalize and keep the ball rolling against the Atlanta Hawks the following game.
On Saturday, the Sixers and the Hawks met for a second-straight matchup. From start to finish, the Sixers had control of the game. While they nearly lost a 27-point lead in the second half, the Sixers avoided a total collapse and came out of Saturday’s matchup on top.
Now, the Sixers have little downtime before they take the court once again. On Sunday, the Sixers will host the Utah Jazz for the first time this year. Going into the 2022-2023 season, the Jazz were viewed as a team that has entered a rebuild.
However, they’ve been a surprisingly successful team through their first 13 games of the year, as they hold a record of 10-4 going into Sunday’s matchup against the 76ers.
Key Game Notes
- The Utah Jazz defeated the 76ers in two of two matchups last year
- Jazz are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games
- The total has gone over in four of Utah’s last five games
- The total has gone under in 12 of the Sixers’ last 17 games against Utah
- The total has gone under in nine of the Sixers’ last 12 home games
- Sixers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games when playing at home vs. Utah
Injury Report
76ers
Julian Champagnie - OUT
Mike Foster Jr. - OUT
James Harden - OUT
Furkan Korkmaz - OUT
Jazz
Ochai Ágbaji - OUT
Leandro Bolmaro - OUT
Johnny Juzang - OUT
Micah Potter - OUT
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -3.5
Moneyline: PHI -167, UTA +140
Total O/U: 217.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: Sixers -3.5
Moneyline: PHI -167
Total O/U: UNDER 217.5