76ers vs. Jazz: Jaden Springer Re-Joins Sixers for Road Trip

Jaden Springer will be available for the Sixers against the Jazz.

Guessing Jaden Springer’s whereabouts throughout the week is difficult for Philadelphia 76ers fans. Since Springer is constantly on the move and splitting time between the NBA and the G League, there’s no telling which team Springer will suit up for when games happen.

On Tuesday, Springer was with the Sixers and logging garbage time minutes down the stretch of the blowout victory for Philadelphia over the Detroit Pistons. The following day, Springer was assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats and became active for Delaware’s Thursday night matchup against the Maine Celtics.

On Friday, the Sixers recalled Springer ahead of their West Coast road trip. As a result, Springer is available for the 76ers on Saturday night when they take on the Utah Jazz on the road.

The last time Springer suited up for the Sixers, he had a career night. With nine minutes to offer the sophomore guard, Springer took four shots from the field and drained all four. He finished the night with ten points on offense.

“I felt like it was solid,” Springer said regarding his performance on Tuesday. “I feel like I was trying to make the best of my minutes out there doing what I can. I feel like I tried to make an impact in the game, and you know, I went out there, and kind of showed that a little bit.”

Tuesday was just the eighth time Springer had a chance to play for the Sixers. During his rookie season last year, Springer averaged three minutes in two games. This year, Springer’s seen the floor for an average of four minutes in six outings.

Considering the Sixers remain a deep roster looking to win now, Springer is forced to develop with the G League squad more often than not. For the time being, though, it seems he’ll stick with the main roster out West.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.