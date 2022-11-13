Skip to main content

Joel Embiid Addresses Minor Setbacks Ahead of Jazz Matchup

Following a win over the Hawks, Joel Embiid revealed that he's dealing with two setbacks ahead of Philly's Sunday night battle against the Jazz.

After missing three-straight matchups due to a case of the flu, Joel Embiid returned to the floor on Monday night to face the Phoenix Suns. After the matchup, the All-Star big man mentioned that getting back to one hundred percent would be a work in progress.

Following a two-game stretch against the Atlanta Hawks, Embiid suffered a minor ankle injury in Saturday’s win and revealed that a shoulder injury had been bothering him lately.

Add the shoulder and ankle to a long list of concerns for Embiid’s health this year. Entering the 2022-2023 season, Embiid was coming off of recovering from a fractured orbital bone and two hand surgeries, which took place over the offseason.

In addition to the injuries he suffered last year, Embiid also battled a case of plantar fasciitis, which affected his conditioning going into the new year.

Now, there are slight concerns about Embiid’s ankle and, most importantly, his shoulder.

Throughout the Sixers’ Saturday night matchup against the Hawks, Embiid was spotted grabbing at his shoulder. During the game, the big man was limping at a point in the first half. After the game, Embiid confirmed it was his ankle that was bothering him. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He proceeded to explain what’s been going on with his shoulder as well.

“I don’t know what happened,” said the All-Star center. “But some days, I can’t lift my arm up. When I go to block shots, I really feel it. I don’t know what’s going on, but it’s whatever.”

Considering the Sixers are set to play against the Utah Jazz less than 24 hours after wrapping up their win against the Hawks, one might assume Embiid would take the second game off after playing for 40 minutes in the first matchup.

But the big man isn’t sure about whether he’ll play or sit out.

“I guess,” Embiid responded when asking if he would play on Sunday or not. “Right now, yeah. I plan on playing. Unless, you know, we’ll see. … I plan on playing, but I’m going to see how [my ankle] reacts tomorrow. It’s pretty sore, but we’ll see.”

The Sixers and the Jazz are set to tip-off at 7:30 PM on Sunday. Embiid’s playing status at this time depends on how his ankle feels after dealing with soreness following the win over the Hawks.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

In This Article (2)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz

USATSI_19423566_168388689_lowres
News

76ers Avoid Collapse vs. Hawks in Saturday Night Rematch

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19402653_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Saturday

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19401649_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Hawks: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19173379_168388689_lowres
News

76ers: How to Watch, Live Stream, Listen to Blue Coats vs. Go-Go

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19358661_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Tyrese Maxey Needs to Shake Bad Habit vs. Hawks on Saturday

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19383801_168388689_lowres
News

Former 76ers Pick Charles Bassey Sends Message to Doubters

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19224439_168388689_lowres (2)
News

76ers Add De’Anthony Melton to Injury Report vs. Hawks

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19382632_168388689_lowres
News

76ers Injury Report: Paul Reed’s Status vs. Hawks

By Justin Grasso