Joel Embiid Addresses Minor Setbacks Ahead of Jazz Matchup

After missing three-straight matchups due to a case of the flu, Joel Embiid returned to the floor on Monday night to face the Phoenix Suns. After the matchup, the All-Star big man mentioned that getting back to one hundred percent would be a work in progress.

Following a two-game stretch against the Atlanta Hawks, Embiid suffered a minor ankle injury in Saturday’s win and revealed that a shoulder injury had been bothering him lately.

Add the shoulder and ankle to a long list of concerns for Embiid’s health this year. Entering the 2022-2023 season, Embiid was coming off of recovering from a fractured orbital bone and two hand surgeries, which took place over the offseason.

In addition to the injuries he suffered last year, Embiid also battled a case of plantar fasciitis, which affected his conditioning going into the new year.

Now, there are slight concerns about Embiid’s ankle and, most importantly, his shoulder.

Throughout the Sixers’ Saturday night matchup against the Hawks, Embiid was spotted grabbing at his shoulder. During the game, the big man was limping at a point in the first half. After the game, Embiid confirmed it was his ankle that was bothering him.

He proceeded to explain what’s been going on with his shoulder as well.

“I don’t know what happened,” said the All-Star center. “But some days, I can’t lift my arm up. When I go to block shots, I really feel it. I don’t know what’s going on, but it’s whatever.”

Considering the Sixers are set to play against the Utah Jazz less than 24 hours after wrapping up their win against the Hawks, one might assume Embiid would take the second game off after playing for 40 minutes in the first matchup.

But the big man isn’t sure about whether he’ll play or sit out.

“I guess,” Embiid responded when asking if he would play on Sunday or not. “Right now, yeah. I plan on playing. Unless, you know, we’ll see. … I plan on playing, but I’m going to see how [my ankle] reacts tomorrow. It’s pretty sore, but we’ll see.”

The Sixers and the Jazz are set to tip-off at 7:30 PM on Sunday. Embiid’s playing status at this time depends on how his ankle feels after dealing with soreness following the win over the Hawks.

