76ers vs. Kings: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Kings battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

The Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor Saturday night to conclude their West Coast road trip. For their final stop of the trip, the Sixers will take on the Sacramento Kings.

Just one week ago, the Sixers were coming off a loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They bounced back with a thrilling win against the Utah Jazz. After taking down the Jazz with a one-point win, the Sixers traveled to Los Angeles for two-straight games at Crypto.com Arena.

The Los Angeles Lakers were the first team to go toe-to-toe with the Sixers in LA. Similar to their matchup earlier in the year, the Sixers and the Lakers took their game down to the wire. Although overtime wasn’t required this time around, the Sixers found the same results as they snagged a second-straight win.

Two nights later, the Los Angeles Clippers hosted the 76ers. Once again, Philadelphia managed to come out top, closing out their Los Angeles stretch with a ten-point win. After taking down the Clippers, the Sixers paid a visit to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Sixers remained unbeaten when they went through Portland and collected a 105-95 win over the Blazers. Now, they’ll look to try and close out their road trip with a fifth-straight win against the Sacramento Kings. The two teams are set to battle it out for a second and final time this season at 10 PM ET. on Saturday.

Key Game Notes

Sixers have won four-straight games

Sixers are 8-2 over their last ten games

On the road, the Sixers are 12-9 this season

Kings have won six-straight games

At home, the Kings are 15-9 this season

The Kings have won seven of their last ten games

The total has gone over in 12 of the Sixers’ last 15 games

Sixers are 5-1 against he spread in their last six games against the Kings

Kings are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games

The total has gone over in five of the Kings’ last seven games

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -125, SAC +105

Total O/U: 234.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Kings +1.5

Moneyline: SAC +105

Total O/U: OVER 234.5