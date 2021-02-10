76ers vs. Kings: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Tuesday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers hosted a shorthanded, James Harden-led Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. After going blow for blow with Brooklyn in the first half, the Sixers turned up the intensity, made some adjustments, and dominated the Nets in the third quarter, eventually causing them to wave the white flag.

After that victory, the Sixers were wheels up to the West Coast as they are getting ready to embark on a lengthy road trip beginning with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. The Kings, who currently rank seventh in the Western Conference, are on a bit of a hot streak as of late.

Over their last five games, the Kings have gone 4-1. The Sixers did as well. While Philly is favored for Tuesday night's matchup, Doc Rivers and the 76ers know it won't be easy. The Kings are beginning to click as a team, and they'll offer a good challenge for the Sixers as they want to end the upcoming road trip with a winning record on the road.

Plan on tuning into the Kings versus Sixers matchup on Tuesday night? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings

Time: 10:00 PM EST.

Date: Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Location: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Kings TV Broadcast: NBC Sports California

Kings Listen: KHTK Sports 1140AM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Kings Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -5.5

Moneyline: PHI -200, SAC +170

O/U: 230.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM