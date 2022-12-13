76ers vs. Kings: Jaden Springer Recalled by Philadelphia

Jaden Springer is back with the 76ers as they prepare to take on the Kings.

The Philadelphia 76ers have made a minor roster move ahead of their Tuesday night game against the Sacramento Kings. On Tuesday morning, the team announced that they had recalled the second-year guard, Jaden Springer.

Following Sunday night’s matchup between the Sixers and the Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia assigned Springer to their team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

As the Blue Coats hit the road for a multi-game road trip, Springer participated in their matchup against the College Park Skyhawks on Monday night. Getting to play with Delaware’s starting five, Springer clocked in for 20 minutes on Monday.

During his shift, the young guard drained four of his 11 shots from the field, scoring 12 points. He also had three rebounds, three assists, four steals, and one block on the defensive end in the Blue Coats’ 127-119 loss to the Skyhawks.

After appearing in his fourth G League matchup this year, Springer was recalled to the Sixers, who are in South Philly on Tuesday night looking to take on the Kings.

The last time Springer suited up for the Sixers, he garnered some late-game action. As the game entered blowout territory, Springer appeared on the court for nearly two minutes in garbage time as the Sixers cruised to their second-straight victory over the Hornets.

Springer will suit up for Philly once again on Tuesday night. While Springer remains out of the Sixers’ rotation, for the time being, the sophomore guard will be available for depth purposes as the Sixers remain shorthanded on Tuesday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.