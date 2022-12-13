76ers vs. Kings: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Tuesday

Everything you need to know for Sunday's matchup between the 76ers and the Kings.

The Philadelphia 76ers will take the floor for a new week’s worth of games beginning on Tuesday night. Last week, the Sixers started off their weekly slate on a rather low note. Although they got James Harden back in the mix for their Houston Rockets matchup, the Sixers couldn’t make it out of double-overtime with a victory.

By falling short to the Rockets, the Sixers formed a three-game losing streak. Fortunately, an overtime thriller against the Los Angeles Lakers ended in Philadelphia’s favor as the Sixers picked up their first win in four games last Friday night.

Two nights later, the Sixers returned to the court to host the Charlotte Hornets. Unlike the first matchup between the Sixers and the Hornets this season, Philadelphia had its two All-Stars back in the mix as James Harden and Joel Embiid are both healthy again.

Unfortunately for the Hornets, both players made a significant difference. Harden didn’t have a high-scoring total for the night with 19 points, but he dished out 16 assists. Meanwhile, Embiid became the first player to have two 50-point matchups this season by collecting 53 points in 34 minutes. The Sixers defeated the Hornets 131-113 and advanced to 14-12 on the season.

On Tuesday night, the Sacramento Kings will pay a visit to the 76ers. With the Kings currently thriving, sitting in the Western Conference’s fifth seed, the Kings offer a tougher challenge than anybody could’ve initially expected when the Sixers’ schedule came out.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Kings battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings

Date: Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Kings TV Broadcast: NBC Sports California

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Kings Listen: Sactown Sports 1140AM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -5.5

Moneyline: PHI -213, SAC +175

Total O/U: 228.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook