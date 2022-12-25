76ers vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Christmas

Everything you need to know for Sunday's matchup between the 76ers and the Clippers.

The Philadelphia 76ers tipped off a significant seven-game homestand a couple of weeks back, beginning with a Friday night matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

After taking down the Lakers in double-overtime, the Sixers moved on and found plenty of success going forward. Firing off five straight after taking down the Lakers, the Sixers hosted their toughest opponent of the stretch on Friday night as the Los Angeles Clippers came to town.

Despite getting off to a slow start in the first half, the Sixers battled back against Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and picked up a statement win. With that victory, the Sixers went 7-0 on their homestand and hit the road for the first time in weeks the following morning.

Now, the Sixers are set to play in one of a handful of matchups on the Christmas Day slate. Philadelphia’s Sunday afternoon opponent will be the New York Knicks.

When the Sixers and the Knicks met earlier this season, the Knicks paid a visit to Philadelphia and took out a Joel Embiid, James Harden-less Sixers team with a two-point victory.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Knicks battle it out on Christmas Day? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

Date: Sunday, December 25, 2022

Time: 12:00 PM ET.

Location: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: ABC/ESPN

Knicks TV Broadcast: ABC/ESPN

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Knicks Listen: 98.7 ESPN

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -2.5

Moneyline: PHI -138, NYK +115

Total O/U: 217.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook