76ers vs. Lakers: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Wednesday Night

The Sixers and the Lakers are set to face off against each other on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia 76ers' mini hot streak ended on Monday night. After winning three-straight against the Boston Celtics and the Detroit Pistons, the latter opponent split the two-game series against the Sixers with a blowout win on Monday.

Granted, the Sixers didn't have their best player available in Joel Embiid, but Doc Rivers and his team thought Monday's game was very much winnable. Now, they're looking to bounce back and get redemption on Wednesday with perhaps their biggest matchup to date against the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the best in the West Lakers are gearing up for a primetime South Philly showdown against the Eastern Conference's first-seeded Sixers. And fortunately for the 76ers, they are expected to have Joel Embiid back in the mix.

This year, when the Sixers' starting lineup is fully healthy, they are unbeaten. On the other hand, the Lakers are undefeated on the road with an impressive 10-0-record. Wednesday's game will be the battle everybody has their eyes on as the NBA's best go at it. Plan on tuning in? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Date: Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: ESPN

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Lakers TV Broadcast: ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet

Lakers Listen: ESPN LA 710

76ers Stream: Click Here

Lakers Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Lakers -2

Moneyline: LA -130/ PHI +110

O/U: 221.5

*All Odds are Provided by The Action Network