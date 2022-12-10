76ers vs. Lakers: Matisse Thybulle Addresses Late-Game Foul

Matisse Thybulle explains what happened down the stretch of Friday night's game against the Lakers.

Many factors played into the Philadelphia 76ers’ fourth-quarter struggles on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite leading by 18 points in the final quarter of regulation on Friday, the Sixers allowed the Lakers to cut deep into their lead. Suddenly, a comfortable victory for the Sixers turned into an uncomfortable series of events in the final minutes of the matchup.

The Sixers turned the ball over ten times in the fourth quarter alone on Friday. That helped the Lakers generate 15 of their 37 fourth-quarter points.

With ten seconds left to go in the matchup, Philadelphia led 120-117. Doc Rivers made the decision to sub-in the defensive standout Matisse Thybulle for James Harden. After the Lakers got the ball to the hot-hand Austin Reaves, the young guard managed to get to the line for three free throws.

“Our goal was to foul,” Thybulle revealed after the game. “So I was chasing him off the screen to get back in front of him.”

A quick stop and shot from Reaves caused Thybulle to commit a shooting foul. “He just stopped and shot the ball,” Thybulle continued. “These things happen.”

Reaves knocked down his first free throw, closing the gap to a two-point deficit for the Lakers. Thybulle then went back to the bench with nine seconds left as the Sixers put Harden back out on the floor.

Watching from the other end of the court, Thybulle had one thing on his mind.

“I hope we don’t lose,” said the young veteran.

Reaves successfully hit on his second shot from the charity stripe but couldn’t convert the third. That left Philadelphia with a 120-119 lead with just nine seconds left in the matchup.

Thybulle’s foul was critical in the moment, but a tenth turnover seconds later quickly became Philadelphia’s worst mistake of the night as it nearly cost them the game had it not been for another missed free throw by Anthony Davis.

Tied at 120, the Sixers and the Lakers needed a five-minute overtime period to find a winner. Fortunately for the Sixers, they made it out of Friday’s game with a 133-122 victory.

Several fourth-quarter mistakes left the Sixers feeling a bit uneasy on Friday night, but they'll take a win however they can get it as they advanced to 13-12 on the year.

The Sixers are now set to host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.

