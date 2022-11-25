Skip to main content

76ers vs. Magic: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

After getting a Thanksgiving Day break, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Friday night. They started the week off hot on Tuesday night when the Sixers hosted the Brooklyn Nets for the first matchup of a back-to-back. 

After snagging an upset win over Brooklyn, the Sixers hit the road and traveled to North Carolina so they could take on the Charlotte Hornets for the second matchup of the back-to-back.

Although the Sixers got off to a hot start, they came up short against the Charlotte Hornets as they ran out of steam late in the second half. After dropping to 9-9 on the year, the Sixers got the night off on Thursday and will take the court once again on Friday night to face the Orlando Magic.

Friday’s game against the Magic marks the first of two consecutive matchups on the road in Orlando.

Key Game Notes

  • Sixers have gone 5-5 in their last ten games
  • Magic have lost six of their last ten games
  • On the road, Sixers are 3-4 this season
  • At home, Magic are 3-8 this season
  • Sixers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games
  • The total has gone under in six of Philly’s last nine games
  • The total has gone under in five of Orlando’s last seven games
  • Magic are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games against Philly

Injury Report

76ers

Joel Embiid - OUT

James Harden - OUT

Saben Lee - OUT

Tyrese Maxey - OUT

Jaden Springer - OUT

Matisse Thybulle - OUT

Magic 

Cole Anthony - OUT

Markelle Fultz - OUT

Jonathan Isaac - OUT

Chuma Okeke - OUT

Wendell Carter Jr. - OUT

Game Odds

Spread: Magic -2.5

Moneyline: PHI +110, ORL -133

Total O/U: 213.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Magic -2.5

Moneyline: ORL -133

Total O/U: UNDER 213.5

