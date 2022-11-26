Tyrese Maxey’s Tweet About Shake Milton After 76ers Beat Magic

Following a back-to-back set of games where the Philadelphia 76ers split matchups with a win over the Brooklyn Nets and a loss to the Charlotte Hornets, the Sixers traveled to Orlando for a two-game stretch, which started on Friday night.

As expected, the Sixers were shorthanded going against the Orlando Magic. With the starting backcourt tandem of Tyrese Maxey and James Harden recovering from injuries, the 76ers continued starting De’Anthony Melton and Shake Milton.

While Milton and Melton had a slow start to the year offensively when they were coming off the bench, an increase in minutes while elevated to the starting lineup temporarily has unlocked the potential of the two veteran guards.

Once again, on Friday night, Milton and Melton thrived in the matchup against the Magic. And the former had himself a career night as the Sixers took down the young and talented Orlando Magic for the first of two matchups on Friday.

Tyrese Maxey, who was back in Philly watching the broadcast, took to Twitter to show support for his teammate Milton.

For the first time in his career, Shake Milton notched a double-double on Friday night. Checking into the matchup for over 41 minutes, Milton drained seven of his 13 shots from the field, knocking down four of his seven three-point attempts.

Milton collected 24 points and snagged the double-double with ten assists. Going into Friday night, Milton’s career-high in assists was nine, which tied on Wednesday night in Charlotte. On Friday, the young veteran broke that record with another outstanding performance in Orlando.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.