76ers vs. Magic: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Sunday

The Philadelphia 76ers will close out their four-game slate for the week with the start of a back-to-back set of games. After splitting back-to-back games against the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets, the Sixers traveled to Orlando to face the Magic for the first time this year.

A matchup against the Magic while shorthanded was a tough task for the Sixers. Once again, Philadelphia proved that they could take care of business even without key starters and reserves healthy and on the floor for them.

With an impressive effort led by Shake Milton, De’Anthony Melton, and Tobias Harris, the Sixers took out the Magic for the first of two-straight matchups in Orlando.

The Sixers and the Magic will meet once again on Sunday night to close out the two-game stretch this week. Considering the Sixers are still shorthanded without key names, such as Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey, they are the underdogs going into the matchup.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Magic battle it out for the second time this season on Sunday? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

Date: Sunday, November 27, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Location: Amway Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Magic TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Magic Listen: 104.5 The Beat

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Magic -2.5

Moneyline: PHI +105, ORL -125

Total O/U: 213.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook