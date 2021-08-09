76ers vs. Mavericks: How to Watch, Live Stream NBA Summer League Game

The NBA Summer League tipped off officially on Sunday afternoon. On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers will get their first taste of Summer League action as they're set to take on the Dallas Mavericks at 4 PM EST in Las Vegas.

Led by second-year point guard Tyrese Maxey and the reigning NBA G League MVP Paul Reed, the Sixers have tons of excitement behind their group of youngsters going into this Summer's five-game schedule.

Considering the NBA couldn't have the annual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event not only offers a first-look of Sixers rookies Jaden Springer, Charles Bassey, and Filip Petrusev but also provides a look at Maxey, Reed, and Isaiah Joe's development as they head into year two.

Plan on tuning in to Monday's matchup between the Sixers and the Mavericks' Summer League teams? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Date: Monday, August 9, 2021

Time: 4:00 PM EST.

Location: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch

Broadcast: NBA TV

Live Stream: Click Here

