76ers vs. Nets: How to Watch Sixers’ 2022 Preseason Debut
The Philadelphia 76ers last took the court in May 2022. Entering Game 6 against the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs, the Sixers were an underdog in a do-or-die situation.
A victory over the Heat would’ve forced a Game 7 in Miami, a city the Sixers couldn’t get a victory in during the postseason. A loss would allow the Heat to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals while the Sixers would pack their bags and begin preparing for the 2022-2023 season.
The latter situation happened. The Sixers left their Game 6 loss to the Heat feeling like they weren’t good enough to be considered championship-caliber, and toughness was a key reason the team felt they didn’t have what it takes to win a title.
Going into the offseason, the Sixers had a specific need. Tough-minded players, capable perimeter shooters, and defensively tough prospects. With trades and free agency, the Sixers ended up with De’Anthony Melton, PJ Tucker, Danuel House, Trevelin Queen, and Montrezl Harrell.
On paper, the Sixers look better prepared to make a run for a title than last season, but putting the roster together is only half the battle. The 76ers have a lot of work to do before another playoff run, and the first phase of the new season started last week with training camp in Charleston, South Carolina.
The next phase begins on Monday, as the Sixers are set to face the Brooklyn Nets for their preseason opener on the road. Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Nets battle it out for Game 1 of the preseason? Here’s everything you need to know!
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets
Date: Monday, October 3, 2022
Time: 7:30 PM ET.
Location: Barclays Center
How to Watch
TV Broadcast: NBA TV
76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic
Nets Listen: N/A
Live Stream: Click Here
Game Odds
Spread: Nets -7.5
Moneyline: BKN -333, PHI +240
Total O/U: 218
