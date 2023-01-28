76ers vs. Nuggets: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
After getting the last two days off, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on the court Saturday afternoon. For the first time this season, the Sixers are set to take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
Lately, the Sixers have been on quite a run. After wrapping up a five-game road trip out West, winning every matchup on the schedule, the Sixers returned home this week to fire up a game against the Atlantic Division rivals, the Brooklyn Nets.
Unlike their first meeting against the Nets this year, the Sixers were fully healthy. The same couldn’t be said about the Nets, who missed Kevin Durant. Although the game ended up coming down to the wire after the Sixers led by double digits, Philadelphia maintained their lead until the end.
With six-straight wins, the Sixers will look to try and make it seven in a row on Saturday. All eyes will be on the battle between the two-time MVP winner Jokic and the two-time MVP runner-up, Joel Embiid. However, the Nuggets have established themselves as the top team in the Western Conference through their first 49 games of the year. Therefore, the Sixers have a tough test as they look to keep their streak going.
Key Game Notes
- Sixers have won six games in a row
- At home, the Sixers are 18-7 this season
- Over the last ten games, the Sixers are 8-2
- Nuggets are 12-11 on the road this season
- The Nuggets are 8-2 over the last ten games
- Nuggets are 13-6-1 against the spread in their last 20 games
- The total has gone under in five of the Nuggets’ last six games
- The total has gone over in ten of the Sixers’ last 12 games
- The total has gone under in five of the Sixers’ last 7 games against the Nuggets
Injury Report
76ers
Julian Champagnie - OUT
Louis King - OUT
Joel Embiid - QUESTIONABLE
Nuggets
Jack White - OUT
Colin Gillespie - OUT
Michael Porter Jr. QUESTIONABLE
Jamal Murray - QUESTIONABLE
Bruce Brown - QUESTIONABLE
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - PROBABLE
Nikola Jokic - PROBABLE
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -3.5
Moneyline: PHI -163, DEN +138
Total O/U: 231.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: Sixers -3.5
Moneyline: PHI -163
Total O/U: UNDER 231.5