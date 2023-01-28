76ers vs. Nuggets: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Nuggets battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

After getting the last two days off, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on the court Saturday afternoon. For the first time this season, the Sixers are set to take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Lately, the Sixers have been on quite a run. After wrapping up a five-game road trip out West, winning every matchup on the schedule, the Sixers returned home this week to fire up a game against the Atlantic Division rivals, the Brooklyn Nets.

Unlike their first meeting against the Nets this year, the Sixers were fully healthy. The same couldn’t be said about the Nets, who missed Kevin Durant. Although the game ended up coming down to the wire after the Sixers led by double digits, Philadelphia maintained their lead until the end.

With six-straight wins, the Sixers will look to try and make it seven in a row on Saturday. All eyes will be on the battle between the two-time MVP winner Jokic and the two-time MVP runner-up, Joel Embiid. However, the Nuggets have established themselves as the top team in the Western Conference through their first 49 games of the year. Therefore, the Sixers have a tough test as they look to keep their streak going.

Key Game Notes

Sixers have won six games in a row

At home, the Sixers are 18-7 this season

Over the last ten games, the Sixers are 8-2

Nuggets are 12-11 on the road this season

The Nuggets are 8-2 over the last ten games

Nuggets are 13-6-1 against the spread in their last 20 games

The total has gone under in five of the Nuggets’ last six games

The total has gone over in ten of the Sixers’ last 12 games

The total has gone under in five of the Sixers’ last 7 games against the Nuggets

Injury Report

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Louis King - OUT

Joel Embiid - QUESTIONABLE

Nuggets

Jack White - OUT

Colin Gillespie - OUT

Michael Porter Jr. QUESTIONABLE

Jamal Murray - QUESTIONABLE

Bruce Brown - QUESTIONABLE

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - PROBABLE

Nikola Jokic - PROBABLE

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -163, DEN +138

Total O/U: 231.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

