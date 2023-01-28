76ers vs. Nuggets: Joel Embiid is Back on Injury Report Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers have placed their star center Joel Embiid on the injury report once again ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

Lately, Embiid’s been battling foot soreness, which has been a common trend throughout the year. A couple of months ago, he suffered a mid-foot sprain, which took him off the floor for several games. Then, Embiid tweaked his foot a little over a month later and missed a few more games.

While the big man appeared in six-straight games from his latest multi-game absence, the Sixers gave Embiid the night off last Saturday as they took on the Sacramento Kings to wrap up their West Coast road trip.

At the time, Embiid entered the matchup listed as questionable due to injury recovery related to his foot. Two days later, Embiid was not considered an active participant in practice, according to his head coach, Doc Rivers.

“He didn’t go — he was here, but he didn’t go,” said Rivers earlier this week following a Tuesday practice session. “We did a lot of skeleton work… Walkthrough stuff.”

At the time, Rivers considered Embiid to be day-to-day. Shortly after the practice session, the Sixers added Embiid to the team’s injury report, considering him questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Although Embiid was considered to be a game-time decision, the Sixers eventually cleared him for action. The star center would go on to play 35 minutes in the win over Brooklyn.

It seems the Sixers are still taking it day-by-day with Embiid, who continues to battle foot soreness. As all eyes are on the potential matchup of MVP candidates Embiid and Nikola Jokic on Saturday, there is a chance Embiid could miss the matchup as his playing status is currently in question.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.