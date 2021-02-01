News
76ers vs. Pacers: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Sunday




Coming off of one of their toughest games of the year, the Philadelphia 76ers looked to build off of their momentum on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. At first, it seemed the Sixers were in for a long night as the shots weren't falling. Then, Sixers center Joel Embiid took over and dominated the matchup.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the 76ers looked to their bench to close the matchup out as they were well on their way to another win this year. Now, they're ready to go on a possible three-game win streak as they are set to take on the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.

With a new head coach in place and some recent changes in key personnel, the Pacers are off to a decent start this year. On Sunday night, they'll enter the matchup 11-8 against the Sixers, who are currently 14-6 on the year.

Last year, the Sixers and the Pacers met four times, and Indiana managed to win three out of four games. Currently, the Pacers are on a three-game win streak against the Sixers. Considering the recent history between these two teams, we can expect that Sunday's game might be a close one. However, the Sixers are favored to pick up their second-straight win on the road.

Plan on tuning into the matchup between the Sixers and the Pacers? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

Date: Sunday, January 31, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Pacers TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Indiana 

Pacers Listen: WFNI 

76ers Stream: Click Here

Pacers Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -2

Moneyline: PHI -130, IND +105

O/U: 223.5

*All Odds are Provided by The Action Network

