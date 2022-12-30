76ers vs. Pelicans: Joel Embiid’s Take on Tyrese Maxey’s Return

If all goes as expected on Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will get Tyrese Maxey back in the mix after missing the young guard for over a month due to a foot fracture.

This season, Maxey had high expectations attached to him not only from the Sixers’ organization but from the fans as well. As Maxey had a fantastic preseason run, many anticipated a potential All-Star bid from the third-year guard this season.

Maxey was off to a decent start. In 15 games, the young guard averaged 23 points and four assists while hitting on 42 percent of his threes on seven attempts per game.

Amid the young guard’s 15th game of the season, Maxey went down with his injury. The following day, he received a fractured foot diagnosis and was ruled out for at least the next three weeks. The three-week timeline was surpassed, and Maxey was absent for 18 games.

Earlier this week, several reports suggested Maxey would return to the court on Friday night to face the New Orleans Pelicans. After the Sixers’ Tuesday night loss against the Washington Wizards, Philadelphia’s star center Joel Embiid discussed Maxey’s eventual return.

“It should be easy [to work him back in],” said the big man. “We’re not going to force anything. We’re going to let him ease back into it. I’m sure he’s gonna let the game come to him. You know, it’s going to be fun having him back. Obviously, he's had a great year before he got hurt. So, I’m excited. I think he gives us a different look offensively. I’m excited to have him back. I think he makes us better so much.”

Maxey is listed as probable for Friday’s game against the Pelicans. Barring any unexpected setbacks, the young guard should be good to go.

It’s unclear whether Maxey will start or not on Friday, but it would become the 16th game he appears in this season after missing the last 18.

