76ers vs. Pelicans: Tyrese Maxey’s Thoughts on Return to Action

Tyrese Maxey discusses his return to the floor on Friday night in New Orleans.

For the first time in over a month, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey suited up and took the floor in New Orleans on Friday night.

With the Sixers looking to bounce back after a loss against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, the team was happy to get fully healthy for the first time in a long time. However, it was understood that Maxey would have a reduced role in his first game back.

Not only did Maxey play on a restriction, but the young guard came off the bench as well. With De’Anthony Melton thriving in his role, playing alongside James Harden lately, it didn’t make sense for the Sixers to shake up what’s been working when they have to ease Maxey back into the swing of the game.

Therefore, Maxey came off the bench on Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, checking in for a little under 19 minutes of action.

After the game, here’s what Maxey had to say about his return:

“It was the first time playing in a high-intensity basketball game. That is a very good team over there and we are pretty good as well. I did feel better as the game went along. It was fun being back out there with my teammates.”

Maxey had a quiet first-half showing on Friday. Picking up seven minutes of playing time, the young guard hit on just one of his four shots from the field, coming up empty in both of his shots from beyond the arc.

In the second half, Maxey was visibly more comfortable, although he still looked rusty. Spending 11 more minutes on the court in the final two quarters, Maxey drained three of his six shots from the field, knocking down one of one three-point attempts. He tacked on seven points in the second half.

All in all, Maxey wrapped up Friday’s 127-116 loss to the Pelicans with nine points on 4-10 shooting from the field. In addition to scoring, Maxey collected one rebound and one assist, turning the ball over once.

It’s going to take some time for Maxey to get back into the swing of the game since he hasn’t played since November 18, but his Friday night run was a decent step toward getting back to one hundred percent.

