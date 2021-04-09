76ers vs. Pelicans: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Friday Night

After returning home from a six-game road trip to play in two back-to-back games in South Philadelphia last weekend, the Philadelphia 76ers hit the road once again this week to kick off another four-straight games away from home.

It all started on Tuesday when the 76ers paid a visit to the Boston Celtics for the first and only time this year. After taking them down twice a couple of months ago, the Sixers completed the sweep on the Celtics as they dominated at TD Garden on Tuesday night, moving to 1-0 on the road trip.

Following Tuesday's win, the Sixers had the day off Wednesday then returned to the court for a rare practice session on Thursday before taking off to their next destination. Now, the Sixers are ready for their first meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans this season.

Although New Orleans came into the 2020-2021 NBA season with high hopes of being a playoff contender in the Western Conference, they've been quite disappointing this season. Coming into Friday night's game, the Pelicans rank 11th in the West and have a record of 22-29.

Meanwhile, the Sixers sit in second place, half a game back from the Brooklyn Nets with a 35-16 record. By picking up their second-straight road win on Friday night, Philly can once again tie Brooklyn for the top seed. Considering the Sixers have a full roster, minus the trade acquisition George Hill, Philly, to no surprise, is favored to take down the Pelicans in New Orleans on Friday.

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Pelicans go to battle? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Date: Friday, April 9, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM EST.

Location: Smoothie King Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Pelicans TV Broadcast: Bally Sports New Orleans

Pelicans Listen: ESPN New Orleans 100.3

76ers Stream: Click Here

Pelicans Stream: N/A

Odds

Spread: Sixers -6

Moneyline: PHI -250, NOP +195

O/U: 228.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM