76ers vs. Pelicans: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Season Opener

After a drama-filled preseason, the Philadelphia 76ers were hoping to put the Ben Simmons saga behind them as the three-time All-Star returned to practice three days prior to the team's season-opener against the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, that wasn't the case. During Tuesday's practice session, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers told Simmons to leave the practice facility as he described the 25-year-old player as a "distraction" to the team.

Following Tuesday's events, Simmons was suspended for conduct detrimental to the team. Therefore, he will miss Wednesday's opener. With Simmons back in Philly and Shake Milton out with an ankle injury, the Sixers will rely on the young guard Tyrese Maxey to start at point guard on Wednesday night.

When Maxey comes off the floor, Doc Rivers will have to get creative and allow young veterans such as Furkan Korkmaz and Isaiah Joe to take over ball-handling duty as the Sixers are shorthanded at point guard to start the year.

On the other end, the Pelicans are dealing with a shorthanded lineup themselves. As they revamped their roster a bit during the offseason, New Orleans was hoping to get off to a promising start as they've built around their young superstar Zion Williamson.

Unfortunately, Williamson was ruled out for Wednesday's game as he's been dealing with a foot injury. With both teams shorthanded going into Wednesday's game, the Sixers and the Pelicans have a lot of questions they will find out the answers to. Plan on tuning in to watch the Pelicans and the Sixers battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Date: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM EST.

Location: Smoothie King Center

