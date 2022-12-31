76ers vs. Pelicans: What CJ McCollum Said About Career-Night

Offensively, the Philadelphia 76ers had themselves a decent night on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Overall, the team shot 56 percent from the field and knocked down 41 percent of their 34 attempted shots from beyond the arc.

Yet, the Sixers still collected their second-straight loss on their current roadstand. Philadelphia might’ve shot better from the field in New Orleans, but their turnovers, struggles in transition, and inability to prevent the Pelicans from knocking down nearly 50 percent of their threes called for an 11-point loss on the road.

For the Pelicans, they can thank their veteran sharpshooter CJ McCollum for hitting his stride from start to finish, as his career night from beyond the arc played a significant part in New Orleans taking out the Sixers on Friday night.

“It’s the reps, I’ve been getting a lot of reps,” McCollum told Bally Sports New Orleans after the game. “A lot of people that I work with off the court are making sure I’m disciplined with my shot and making sure I’m disciplined with my form. I left some money out there again tonight by not sticking my landing, not sticking my balance.”

Although he hit on nearly 70 percent of his 16 three-pointers, McCollum believes he left some money on the table from three. Regardless, the veteran still beat his personal single-game total for three-pointers made when he knocked down his tenth in the fourth quarter. At that point, McCollum tied the franchise record.

Then when he hit on number 11 in the fourth quarter, McCollum etched himself in Pelicans history.

“It’s about putting in the work every day,” he finished. “Regardless of the outcome and the success that you have on the court, I stack up my good days, I stack them up, I stack them up, and nights like tonight, you see the work that I’m putting in.”

McCollum accounted for 11 of the Pelicans’ 15 threes on Friday night. His 42-point outing was a primary reason why the Pelicans defeated the 76ers 127-116. The Sixers will move on to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night, but they’ll face the Pelicans once more on Monday when McCollum and his team pay a visit to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly.

