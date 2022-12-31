76ers vs. Pelicans: Will Tyrese Maxey Play, Start on Friday?

Will Tyrese Maxey return to the 76ers' rotation when they face the Pelicans on Friday night?

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. For the first time in 18 games, the Sixers will have their young star guard Tyrese Maxey back in the mix.

Maxey was rumored to return from his injury within three-to-four weeks of his diagnosis. After surpassing the four-week mark, the young guard was still in play for returning before Christmas Day, according to reports.

The New York Knicks matchup last Sunday came and went without Maxey suiting up. When the Sixers fired up their Tuesday night matchup against the Washington Wizards, Maxey missed his 18th straight game.

On Wednesday, several reports speculated Maxey’s return was looming and could happen as early as Friday night in New Orleans. As it turns out, that’s the case.

Will Maxey Start Against the Pelicans?

With the Sixers hitting their stride in Maxey’s absence as of late, there’s been a ton of speculation regarding the idea of having the Sixers bring Maxey off the bench, allowing De’Anthony Melton to continue starting alongside James Harden.

When asked about the potential of that scenario last week, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers wouldn’t rule out the idea.

“I see all scenarios with our guys,” Doc Rivers said last week when asked about possibly bringing Maxey off the bench. “When he comes back, we’re not gonna throw him right in, regardless. He’s been out a long time, and it’s a foot injury, so it’s not like conditioning, but we’re open to everything.”

As many probably guessed, Maxey will not start on Friday night. The Sixers will continue to roll with their starting five that includes Melton. With that, Maxey will come off the bench for the first time this season.

Prior to his injury on November 18, Maxey started in all 15 of the games he appeared in. Averaging 36 minutes on the floor, Maxey put up 23 points, four assists, and four rebounds per game while draining 42 percent of his threes on seven attempts.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.