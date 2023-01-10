76ers vs. Pistons: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons both closed out last week’s slate with a matchup against one another. The first the Sixers and the Pistons battled it out this season, Detroit paid a visit to Philadelphia and didn’t find desirable results.
With a chance to face the Joel Embiid-less Sixers on Sunday at home, the Pistons hoped to get payback over Philadelphia. Unfortunately for them, the Sixers stepped up in the absence of their star big man and took on a dominant victory to snag a second win over the Pistons this year.
On Tuesday night, the Sixers and the Pistons will battle it out for a third matchup. This time around, the Pistons are back in Philadelphia, searching for their revenge. Lately, the Sixers have been on fire while playing on their home court. Outside of their last Friday night loss against the Chicago Bulls, the Sixers have won nine of their last ten games in South Philly.
Meanwhile, the Pistons have struggled on the road this year, as they hold a record of 6-18 when playing away from home.
Key Game Notes
- Sixers are 16-6 at home this season
- Sixers have won seven of their last ten games
- Sixers have defeated the Pistons twice this season
- Pistons are 3-7 in their last ten games
- Pistons have lost two games in a row
- Pistons are 6-18 on the road this year
- Pistons are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games
- The total has gone over in ten of the Pistons’ last 15 games
- Sixers are 10-5 against the spread in their last 15 games
- Total has gone over in eight of the Sixers’ last nine games
Injury Report
Pistons
Marvin Bagley III - OUT
Buddy Boheim - OUT
Bojan Bogdanovic - OUT
Cade Cunningham - OUT
Jalen Duren - OUT
Isaiah Livers - QUESTIONABLE
76ers
Julian Champagnie - OUT
Lous King - OUT
PJ Tucker - PROBABLE
Joel Embiid - QUESTIONABLE
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -13.5
Moneyline: PHI -1000, DET +650
Total O/U: 224.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: Pistons +13.5
Moneyline: PHI -1000
Total O/U: OVER 224.5