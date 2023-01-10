76ers vs. Pistons: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Pistons battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons both closed out last week’s slate with a matchup against one another. The first the Sixers and the Pistons battled it out this season, Detroit paid a visit to Philadelphia and didn’t find desirable results.

With a chance to face the Joel Embiid-less Sixers on Sunday at home, the Pistons hoped to get payback over Philadelphia. Unfortunately for them, the Sixers stepped up in the absence of their star big man and took on a dominant victory to snag a second win over the Pistons this year.

On Tuesday night, the Sixers and the Pistons will battle it out for a third matchup. This time around, the Pistons are back in Philadelphia, searching for their revenge. Lately, the Sixers have been on fire while playing on their home court. Outside of their last Friday night loss against the Chicago Bulls, the Sixers have won nine of their last ten games in South Philly.

Meanwhile, the Pistons have struggled on the road this year, as they hold a record of 6-18 when playing away from home.

Key Game Notes

Sixers are 16-6 at home this season

Sixers have won seven of their last ten games

Sixers have defeated the Pistons twice this season

Pistons are 3-7 in their last ten games

Pistons have lost two games in a row

Pistons are 6-18 on the road this year

Pistons are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games

The total has gone over in ten of the Pistons’ last 15 games

Sixers are 10-5 against the spread in their last 15 games

Total has gone over in eight of the Sixers’ last nine games

Injury Report

Pistons

Marvin Bagley III - OUT

Buddy Boheim - OUT

Bojan Bogdanovic - OUT

Cade Cunningham - OUT

Jalen Duren - OUT

Isaiah Livers - QUESTIONABLE

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Lous King - OUT

PJ Tucker - PROBABLE

Joel Embiid - QUESTIONABLE

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -13.5

Moneyline: PHI -1000, DET +650

Total O/U: 224.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Pistons +13.5

Moneyline: PHI -1000

Total O/U: OVER 224.5