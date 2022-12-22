76ers vs. Pistons: Dwane Casey Praises James Harden’s Adjustment

James Harden isn’t suddenly a better playmaker now that he’s on the Philadelphia 76ers. He’s just tweaked his game slightly and adjusted into a different role since linking up with last year’s scoring champion, Joel Embiid.

In previous years, Harden was the guy who would be at the top of the NBA in scoring, as he dominated in that department with the Houston Rockets. During his tenure in Houston, Harden was the go-to guy. On the Sixers, that would be Embiid.

Harden didn’t clash with the All-Star big man when he joined the Sixers last season. Instead, he focused on doing what he could to help create more scoring opportunities for Embiid. Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey has been around the NBA as long as Harden’s been competing in the league. Therefore, he’s seen the ten-time All-Star in action many times.

On Wednesday, ahead of the Sixers’ matchup with the Pistons in South Philly, Casey discussed what he’s seen out of Harden since the All-Star guard joined the Sixers last year.

“I’ll tell you what, James is doing a great job of being different than what he was in Houston being the primary scorer,” said Casey. “He’s really adapted; he and Joel have gotten a little rhythm going with each other, understanding where Joel wants the ball and getting it to him at the right time. Little pocket pass, free throw line ISO, ready to play off of him. That’s something different that Harden has done over his career.”

In Harden’s final three full seasons with the Rockets, he averaged 34 points and eight assists. These days on the Sixers, the Beard is putting up just 21 points per game but dishing out ten assists so far this year.

“Kudos to him,” Casey continued. “It’s something he had to do to help this team. He sacrificed because he still can go out for 25 and 30 if he felt like he needed to, but to sacrifice for this team, you can just tell from the outside looking in, I’m not in their locker room, but it looks like he’s sacrificing for the benefit of the team.”

