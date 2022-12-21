76ers vs. Pistons: Furkan Korkmaz's Playing Status Wednesday

Ahead of their matchup against the Detroit Pistons, the Philadelphia 76ers have cleared their veteran reserve Furkan Korkmaz for action on Wednesday night. It will be the first game back for Korkmaz, who missed the last two games.

At the start of the season, Korkmaz struggled to find consistent minutes. Through the first three matchups of the year, the veteran sharpshooter didn’t come off the bench at all. When he finally received playing time against Indiana on October 24, Korkmaz played just two minutes.

From then on, he was a DNP for five of the Sixers’ next ten games. Eventually, Korkmaz took the floor after a three-game absence due to injury. As he returned to the lineup, the Sixers were shorthanded, which left Korkmaz with an opportunity to garner more playing time.

Over an 11-game stretch, Korkmaz averaged over 15 minutes on the floor. During that time, he put up six points per game while draining 37 percent of his shots and knocking down 33 percent of his threes.

Korkmaz last appeared on the court for the Sixers last Tuesday during their matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Spending 12 minutes on the court, Korkmaz drained one shot and one free throw for a total of three points in the 20-point win over the Kings.

Last week during a practice session, the Sixers sent Korkmaz home as he was dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, he was questionable going into the Sixers’ last two games.

The trend continued on Wednesday night. With the Detroit Pistons in town, the Sixers listed Korkmaz as questionable to play as the non-COVID illness continues to affect the veteran sharpshooter.

Although Korkmaz was in danger of missing his third-straight game, the veteran felt better while warming up on Wednesday. Therefore, he's cleared for action against the Pistons.

