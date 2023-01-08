76ers vs. Pistons: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status for Sunday

Joel Embiid will take another game off on Sunday when the Philadelphia 76ers pay a visit to the Detroit Pistons this weekend.

Once again, the Sixers’ big man is listed on the injury report with foot soreness. As a result, he’ll sit out for the third-straight game.

Embiid’s recent setback started on Monday when the Sixers faced the New Orleans Pelicans for a rematch of last Friday’s game on the road.

During the second half of the matchup, Embiid landed awkwardly on his foot, which he started grabbing at before getting up and slowly walking back to his team’s bench. There was no visit to the locker room for the big man at the time.

Embiid ended up remaining in the game and helping lead the Sixers to a victory over New Orleans. After the game, the big man wouldn’t address his foot soreness but mentioned that his back was not doing great. For context, Embiid entered Monday’s game listed as questionable due to back soreness.

It seems the back soreness is past him, and now his foot is bothering him. On Wednesday morning, ahead of the Sixers’ matchup against the Indiana Pacers, Embiid was added to the injury report, listed as questionable due to foot soreness. He would eventually be ruled out.

When Friday’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls rolled around, the Sixers ruled out the big man right away. The same goes for Sunday’s matchup between the Sixers and the Pistons.

Sunday’s game will mark the third-straight absence for Embiid. It will be the 11th game Embiid will miss this year.

When the Sixers faced the Pistons back in December, they found success by picking up a 20-point win. Embiid checked in for 34 minutes in that game, going 6-16 from the field and draining ten free throws. He wrapped up the matchup with 22 points.

This year, the Sixers have a record of 6-4 when Embiid doesn’t play. Despite going into Detroit without the All-Star big man, the Sixers are still favored to come out on top over the rebuilding Pistons.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.