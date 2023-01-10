76ers vs. Pistons: PJ Tucker Likely to Return to Action?

PJ Tucker is on pace to return to the Sixers' lineup on Tuesday.

The Philadelphia 76ers could get a key reinforcement back in the mix on Tuesday night as they host the Detroit Pistons for the second time this season. According to Philadelphia’s injury report, the veteran forward PJ Tucker is probable to play.

Tucker, who’s been battling a non-COVID illness, missed his second matchup of the season on Sunday afternoon. As the Sixers traveled to Detroit to face the Pistons, Tucker was one of two starters not to appear on the floor, joining the All-Star center, Joel Embiid.

Lately, with Embiid out, the Sixers have utilized Tucker in a small-ball center role. Then when he would come off the floor, the veteran big man Montrezl Harrell would take over.

However, with Tucker out for the afternoon matchup in Detroit, the Sixers started Harrell and had the young veteran Paul Reed take on the minutes to back him up.

Without Tucker, the Sixers received quality minutes from their duo of backup centers. Harrell checked in for a little under 24 minutes. During that time, he drained eight of his 11 shots from the field and went 4-4 from the free throw line, scoring a season-high of 20 points while collecting six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Reed clocked in for 24 minutes off the bench. The former second-rounder drained six of his seven shots from the field and knocked down four of his free throws to finish the matchup with 16 points. Reed notched a double-double by coming down with 12 rebounds.

With Tucker likely to be back in the mix for the Sixers on Tuesday, he’ll most likely appear in the starting lineup for the 38th time this season. Whether he’ll be playing center or his natural position at power forward remains unclear at the moment as Joel Embiid’s playing status is up in the air.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.