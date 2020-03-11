76ers vs. Pistons: Sixers Return to Philly After a Tough West Coast Trip

The final third of the NBA season hasn't precisely been what everybody had expected when the stretch tipped off for the Philadelphia 76ers. Heading into the NBA All-Star break last month, the two Sixers' All-Star's Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons made it seem as if they were going to go on a tear to lock in home-court advantage as the team got healthy.

Instead, the complete opposite happened. Ben Simmons went down with a back injury during the first practice back. Joel Embiid went down with a shoulder injury a couple of games into the stretch. And eventually, Sixers' starting guard, Josh Richardson, was placed into the NBA's concussion protocol leaving the team without three starters on the difficult California road trip this past week.

The Sixers put in a reasonable effort during that four-game stretch against the Clippers, Lakers, Kings, and the Warriors. Ultimately, though, the outcome wasn't favorable at all. While shorthanded, the Sixers couldn't go the distance with both L.A. teams after putting up a good fight in quarters one and two in both matchups.

Philly bounced back during the third matchup against Sacramento, but their final game against a struggling, injury-riddled Golden State Warriors team was a knife to the heart. The Sixers should've won that game, and were in a position to do so. But once again, a second-half collapse allowed the Warriors to climb back and snag a win, leaving the Sixers heading back East with a disappointing 1-3 record from the stretch.

Finally, the 76ers have an opportunity to bounce back. On Wednesday, the 20-45 Detroit Pistons come to town for the third installment of Philly versus Detroit this season. The first time these two teams met was back in October when the Sixers paid a visit to Detroit. During the first matchup, the Sixers were fairly healthy, but they were missing their starting center, Joel Embiid, at the time.

The second matchup came back in December. That time around, the Sixers' entire starting lineup was healthy. Therefore, Philly had no issue topping Detroit for the second time on the road with a final score of 125-109. Tobias Harris had the most productive effort in both of those matchups, but Embiid was also a difference-maker in the December matchup.

On Wednesday, there could be a chance Embiid is back in the mix for the Sixers, but that isn't a guarantee just yet. While the statuses of Ben Simmons (out for a back injury) and Josh Richardson (cleared to play) are already figured out, Embiid's status is still up in the air. On Tuesday, the Sixers' big man was cleared for practice, but the team left him as questionable on the injury report later that night.

While the Sixers have looked decent without the combination of their All-Star's, they haven't been able to maintain leads and close out games. When Embiid gets back in the mix, that should change drastically, but at the moment, it's unclear when he will have the opportunity to get back out onto the court. There's optimism from Embiid and his camp for a Wednesday return -- but it's ultimately up to the Sixers. If the big man returns, the Sixers' chances of picking up win No. 29 against another team that's struggling to remain healthy at home is a good one.