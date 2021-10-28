Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    76ers vs. Pistons: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday Night
    76ers vs. Pistons: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday Night

    The Philadelphia 76ers return home on Thursday after going on a two-game road trip. Following their big victory over the young Oklahoma City Thunder, the Sixers hit the road and took a trip to the Big Apple for a Tuesday night matchup versus the New York Knicks.

    Before Tuesday's game, the Sixers had a massive 15-game win streak over the Knicks. Clearly, New York didn't want to lose another in front of the crowd at the Madison Square Garden as they had quite the matchup against the 76ers.

    The Sixers probably knew it would be a physical bout, but they couldn't keep up. Therefore, the Sixers picked up their second loss of the season moving to 2-2 before Thursday night's throwdown with the Detroit Pistons.

    Unfortunately for Detroit, their number one pick Cade Cunningham won't make his NBA debut in South Philly as he's partaking in a G League assignment while recovering from an ankle injury. Considering the circumstances, the Sixers are heavily favored over Detroit on Thursday night.

    Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Pistons battle it out at the Wells Fargo Center? Here's everything you need to know!

    Game Details

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons

    Time: 7:00 PM EST.

    Date: Thursday, October 28, 2021

    Location: Wells Fargo Center

    How to Watch

    76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Pistons TV Broadcast: BSD

    76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

    Pistons Listen: 97.1 FM The Ticket

    Live Stream: Click Here

    Odds

    Spread: Sixers -10.5

    Moneyline: PHI -599, DET +450

    Total O/U: 212.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

