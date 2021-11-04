76ers vs. Pistons: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers had themselves a perfect home-stand over the last four games. Last Thursday, when they got back to Philly after a two-game road trip, the Sixers hosted the Detroit Pistons for the first time this season. Although it was a too close for comfort matchup, the 76ers still came out on top with a victory.

Two nights later, they faced the Atlanta Hawks and got some revenge after last year's playoffs with a significant win. Although the Sixers ran into a ton of obstacles on Monday and Wednesday night when they faced the Portland Trail Blazers and the Chicago Bulls shorthanded, Philly came out on top with two big wins.

Now, the Sixers are taking on their first second half of a back-to-back this season. After taking down the Bulls at home on Wednesday night, the Sixers boarded a flight to Detroit and will face the Pistons for the second time this season on Thursday.

Once again, the Sixers will miss some key players as they've been bit by the injury bug and have a couple of players in the NBA's health and safety protocol. While not being a full-strength certainly isn't ideal, the Sixers have proven several times this season that they are capable of coming together as a team and churning out wins while missing key players.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Pistons battle it out for another matchup? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Pistons TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Pistons Listen: WWJ 950 AM

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -175, DET +145

O/U: 207.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook