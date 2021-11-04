Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    76ers vs. Pistons: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday Night
    The Philadelphia 76ers had themselves a perfect home-stand over the last four games. Last Thursday, when they got back to Philly after a two-game road trip, the Sixers hosted the Detroit Pistons for the first time this season. Although it was a too close for comfort matchup, the 76ers still came out on top with a victory.

    Two nights later, they faced the Atlanta Hawks and got some revenge after last year's playoffs with a significant win. Although the Sixers ran into a ton of obstacles on Monday and Wednesday night when they faced the Portland Trail Blazers and the Chicago Bulls shorthanded, Philly came out on top with two big wins.

    Now, the Sixers are taking on their first second half of a back-to-back this season. After taking down the Bulls at home on Wednesday night, the Sixers boarded a flight to Detroit and will face the Pistons for the second time this season on Thursday.

    Once again, the Sixers will miss some key players as they've been bit by the injury bug and have a couple of players in the NBA's health and safety protocol. While not being a full-strength certainly isn't ideal, the Sixers have proven several times this season that they are capable of coming together as a team and churning out wins while missing key players.

    Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Pistons battle it out for another matchup? Here's everything you need to know!

    Game Details

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons

    Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021

    Time: 7:00 PM EST.

    Location: Little Caesars Arena

    How to Watch

    76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Pistons TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

    76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

    Pistons Listen: WWJ 950 AM

    Live Stream: Click Here

    Odds

    Spread: Sixers -4.5

    Moneyline: PHI -175, DET +145

    O/U: 207.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

