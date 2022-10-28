76ers vs. Raptors: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers take the court once again on Friday, looking to bounce back after yet another loss. When the Sixers tipped off their season last week, they started the year off against some of the Eastern Conference’s top contenders.

In their first matchup, the Sixers faced the Boston Celtics, who put the NBA on notice with a dominant showing out of the gate. When the Sixers returned home to host the Milwaukee Bucks, a failed comeback attempt sent the Sixers into last weekend with an 0-2 record to start off.

Although the San Antonio Spurs seemed like the perfect team for the Sixers to bounce back against and build up their confidence after a slow start, the Sixers were stunned in South Philly and began the year 0-3. Fortunately, the Sixers managed to pick up their first win earlier this week against the Indiana Pacers, but the Toronto Raptors got their sweet revenge on Wednesday night.

Months after getting knocked out of the playoffs by the Sixers, the Raptors controlled Wednesday’s game at Scotiabank Arena from start to finish. Eventually, the Raptors picked up their third win of the year while sending the Sixers back to their hotel with a 1-4 record.

Now, the two teams will meet for a rematch in Toronto on Friday night. The Sixers will look to even the regular season series and avoid picking up a fifth loss in six games to start the season.

Key Game Notes

Raptors defeated the 76ers in three of four regular-season matchups last season

76ers are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games

The total has gone under in five of the Sixers’ last seven games

Sixers are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games on the road

Raptors are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games

The total has gone under in seven of the Raptors’ last ten games

Injury Report

76ers

Joel Embiid - QUESTIONABLE

Mike Foster Jr. - OUT

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Raptors

Jeff Downtin - OUT

Ron Harper Jr. - OUT

Otto Porter Jr. - OUT

Game Odds

Spread: Raptors -2.5

Moneyline: PHI +110, TOR -133

Total O/U: 212.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Raptors -2.5

Moneyline: TOR -133

Total O/U: OVER 212.5