76ers vs. Raptors: Joel Embiid's Playing Status on Friday

Although the Philadelphia 76ers have been fortunate with their injury luck so far this season, they have been monitoring their star center, Joel Embiid.

After undergoing two hand surgeries in the offseason and recovering from an orbital fracture, Embiid added to his list of issues as he battled plantar fasciitis during the summer. While Embiid was a full participant when training camp started up, his conditioning has been an uphill battle, which has affected his play at the start of the year.

“I’m still trying to work my way back,” said Embiid last weekend. “Coming into training camp, I haven’t done anything for like two months. So, that really slowed me down. I’m still trying to work my way back, and hopefully, everything gets back to normal.”

Lately, Embiid has looked much better after he got off to a slow start. Following Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors, the big man offered a positive update on his health.

“Each game, I’ve been getting better,” said Embiid. “I’m feeling great. I feel like I’m almost back to myself. You can tell by the progression from the second game until now. I’m starting to really look a little bit like myself. I got a long way to go, but we don’t have time, and I don’t have time. I gotta do whatever is necessary to win games.”

While Embiid offered a positive update on Wednesday, the Sixers added him to the injury report on Friday afternoon. According to the team, Embiid was questionable due to knee injury recovery.

Embiid was a game-time decision leading up to Friday's matchup against the Raptors. Under an hour before tip-off, the Sixers ruled out the All-Star big man. With Embiid out of the lineup on Friday, the Sixers will start the guard De'Anthony Melton and shift PJ Tucker to center.

