Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday
    Publish date:

    76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday

    Author:

    The Philadelphia 76ers' hot streak ended on Monday night as they faced the New York Knicks at home for the first of a back-to-back set of games. That loss against New York snapped a six-game win streak, sending the Sixers into Tuesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks looking to avoid an 0-2 stretch.

    Unfortunately, the Sixers were unsuccessful. Without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Isaiah Joe, Ben Simmons, and Seth Curry, the Sixers fell short to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks. 

    After getting a day off on Wednesday, the Sixers will return to their home court in South Philly once again on Thursday night to face the Toronto Raptors. Like the Sixers, the Raptors are currently on a losing streak. After dropping three-straight games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, and the Boston Celtics, Toronto will get an opportunity to face the undermanned 76ers.

    Once again, the Sixers will have to shake up their rotations. With Joel Embiid, Isaiah Joe, and Matisse Thybulle still in the NBA's health and safety protocol, they will remain off the floor on Thursday night, leaving the Sixers shorthanded.

    Thursday's matchup won't be easy, but the Sixers have shown that they can hang with playoff-caliber teams even while missing key stars. Therefore, they are slightly favored heading into the matchup against Toronto on Thursday night.

    Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Raptors battle it out for the first time this season? Here's everything you need to know!

    Game Details

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

    Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021

    Time: 7:00 PM EST.

    Read More

    Location: Wells Fargo Center

    How to Watch

    76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet

    76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

    Raptors Listen: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

    Live Stream: Click Here

    Odds

    Spread: Sixers -3

    Moneyline: PHI -150, TOR +125

    Total O/U: 210.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    USATSI_16909709_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17005494_168388689_lowres
    News

    Rivers Discusses the Boost Harris Offers Sixers Ahead of Raptors Game

    29 minutes ago
    USATSI_14006321_168388689_lowres
    News

    Pippen Advises Simmons to Learn From Giannis Antetokounmpo

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17122123_168388689_lowres
    News

    Was Danny Green Coming Off 76ers' Bench Temporary?

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17109031_168388689_lowres
    News

    Seth Curry Questionable vs. Raptors on Thursday

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17126315_168388689_lowres
    News

    Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Playing Against Bucks' Jrue Holiday

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_15609720_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Tobias Harris Could Return for Sixers vs. Raptors Matchup

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17046817_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Doc Rivers Has an Encouraging Update Regarding Tobias Harris

    Nov 10, 2021