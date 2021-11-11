76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday

The Philadelphia 76ers' hot streak ended on Monday night as they faced the New York Knicks at home for the first of a back-to-back set of games. That loss against New York snapped a six-game win streak, sending the Sixers into Tuesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks looking to avoid an 0-2 stretch.

Unfortunately, the Sixers were unsuccessful. Without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Isaiah Joe, Ben Simmons, and Seth Curry, the Sixers fell short to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.

After getting a day off on Wednesday, the Sixers will return to their home court in South Philly once again on Thursday night to face the Toronto Raptors. Like the Sixers, the Raptors are currently on a losing streak. After dropping three-straight games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, and the Boston Celtics, Toronto will get an opportunity to face the undermanned 76ers.

Once again, the Sixers will have to shake up their rotations. With Joel Embiid, Isaiah Joe, and Matisse Thybulle still in the NBA's health and safety protocol, they will remain off the floor on Thursday night, leaving the Sixers shorthanded.

Thursday's matchup won't be easy, but the Sixers have shown that they can hang with playoff-caliber teams even while missing key stars. Therefore, they are slightly favored heading into the matchup against Toronto on Thursday night.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Raptors battle it out for the first time this season? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Raptors Listen: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -3

Moneyline: PHI -150, TOR +125

Total O/U: 210.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook